The Slocan has closed its doors after 45+ years of operation

Dished Staff
Nov 26 2021, 6:51 pm
Another day, another Vancouver restaurant closure due to building demolition.

The Slocan has stopped operating at its 2715 East Hastings Street location after nearly 50 years of business.

This destination for classic comfort eats closed earlier this month on November 14. The restaurant teased a “2.0” version of The Slocan in its goodbye Instagram post. We’ll keep you posted as details are released.

The Slocan was known for its selection of American classic eats, its full breakfast, and burgers too.

This neighbourhood spot was located just steps away from another East Hastings Street mainstay that recently closed its doors, Bao Chau Vietnamese Restaurant.

