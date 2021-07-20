Downtown Vancouver's two-storey Tim Hortons is permanently closing
Jul 20 2021, 1:00 pm
Looks like downtown Vancouver is about to say goodbye to another prominent restaurant chain location: Tim Hortons at 998 Granville Street is closing its doors for good.
The bustling Vancouver location of the coffee and donut chain has a sign posted near its cash register informing patrons it will be permanently shuttering on Tuesday, July 20 at 3 pm.
The two-storey outpost was a recognizable landmark in the downtown area, situated on the busy corner of Granville and Nelson Street.