FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Downtown Vancouver's two-storey Tim Hortons is permanently closing

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Jul 20 2021, 1:00 pm
Downtown Vancouver's two-storey Tim Hortons is permanently closing
998 Granville Street (Daily Hive)

Looks like downtown Vancouver is about to say goodbye to another prominent restaurant chain location: Tim Hortons at 998 Granville Street is closing its doors for good.

The bustling Vancouver location of the coffee and donut chain has a sign posted near its cash register informing patrons it will be permanently shuttering on Tuesday, July 20 at 3 pm.

The two-storey outpost was a recognizable landmark in the downtown area, situated on the busy corner of Granville and Nelson Street.

Tim Hortons Granville Street

Daily Hive

Tim Hortons Granville Street

Daily Hive

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT