Cin City Mini Donuts has closed its Vancouver sweet spot at 327 E Broadway.

The destination for hot mini donuts, hot dogs, cotton candy, and lemonade had operated seasonal stands before, but this was the brand’s first full-time location.

Donut varieties up for order included maple syrup topped with bacon, cinnamon, and more.

The shop had been in operation only since summer 2020.

You can still find Cin City’s treats at special events around the city, including at Rogers Arena, BC Place, the PNE, and more.