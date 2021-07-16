A prominent Boston Pizza in downtown Vancouver has officially closed its doors. The Theatre District location of the Canadian chain has permanently shut down after over six years of operation.

The 869 Hornby Street restaurant is completely papered up, and a street-front sign asks patrons to head to the brand’s 808 Beatty Street location, located just 1 km away.

The Theatre District location was situated at a notable downtown intersection (Hornby and Smithe) and was conveniently located just steps away from Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, Robson Square, and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The Edmonton-founded restaurant and sports bar chain operates over 300 locations across the country.

This closure is the latest in a string of recent shuttering announcements from Vancouver restaurants, including Mak N Ming, DD Mau Yaletown, and Scandilicious.