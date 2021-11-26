A longtime Vietnamese eatery has closed its doors in Vancouver.

Bao Chau Vietnamese Restaurant has been marked as permanently closed online and a sign on the front window of the restaurant has been posted to share the news.

The 2717 E Hastings Street restaurant was known for serving up spring rolls, salad rolls, pho soup, steamed rice, and vermicelli bowls at affordable prices.

The note also thanked patrons for 29 years of love and support.