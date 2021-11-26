Bao Chau Vietnamese Restaurant closes its doors in Vancouver
Nov 26 2021, 6:20 pm
A longtime Vietnamese eatery has closed its doors in Vancouver.
Bao Chau Vietnamese Restaurant has been marked as permanently closed online and a sign on the front window of the restaurant has been posted to share the news.
- You might also like:
- Local Vancouver gelato shop announces it's "winding down" next month
- New restaurant concept opening in Shangri-La Vancouver revealed
- 15 bars and restaurants with fireplaces in Vancouver
The 2717 E Hastings Street restaurant was known for serving up spring rolls, salad rolls, pho soup, steamed rice, and vermicelli bowls at affordable prices.
The note also thanked patrons for 29 years of love and support.