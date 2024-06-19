Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this summer

Summer has arrived and warmer weather is just around the corner. Let’s make the most of it by enjoying the litany of fun and fantastic events in and around Vancouver.
From the Honda Celebration of Light to the PNE Fair to outdoor movies to so much more, here are 48 events you need to check out around the city this summer.
And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
Things to do this summer
Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2024
What: Look up to the sky over English Bay in Vancouver, and enjoy three different types of shows for each of the three nights of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light.
Kicking off the 2024 competition will be the team representing Portugal on Saturday, July 20, followed by Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27.
This year’s festival will include not only a nightly fireworks show and the nightly Red Bull Air Show, but also a supplemental nightly drone show.
- Schedule and nations:
- Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
- Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
- Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx
- With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
- Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
- Nightly schedule:
- Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm
- BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm
- Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.
- Location: English Bay, Vancouver
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival 2024
What: The continent’s flagship dragon boat festival is returning to Vancouver next month for its 36th anniversary, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival also features the return of TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy a special reunion set by Hey Ocean! and Juno-nominated Manila Grey, as well as exciting, diverse performers throughout the weekend.
You’ll want to stick around as the skies above False Creek on Saturday night will be lit up with a dazzling aerial drone performance synchronized to a local music soundtrack.
When: June 22 to 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Playland 2024
What: There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family-fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.
Prepare yourself for the sky-high Atmosfear, the timeless Wooden Roller Coaster, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.
You’ll be working up an appetite with all there is to see and do at Playland this year, so it’s a good thing the park is serving up fan favourites like hot dogs, mini donuts, and more!
When: Select dates until August 16, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: Season Passes are on sale now. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. All guests four and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.
Olivia Rodrigo
What: Olivia Rodrigo fans’ “teenage dream” just came true! The American singer-songwriter who soared to stardom after her debut album, Sour, announced a world tour for her sophomore album, Guts, and she’s coming to Vancouver.
When: August 9, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver Chinatown Festival 2024
What: The 22nd Vancouver Chinatown Festival will be held on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14. It will feature a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.
This year’s celebration features an artisan market with over 20 local makers and food vendors, a Kid’s Zone, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.
When: July 13 and 14, 2024
Time: Noon to 6 pm
Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Big Splash Water Park
What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen is reopening for the summer season on Saturday, June 29. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.
Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.
When: June 29 to September 2, 2024
Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting
Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen
Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online
Dished Food Truck Fest 2024
What: We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm.
The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will also be ample seating.
Entry is completely free, which means you can expect to roll up to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (the north side of Vancouver Art Gallery) on the day of the event and enjoy all the epic eats you can handle.
When: August 11, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)
Cost: FREE entry
Rosewood Home & Condo Closing Down Sale
What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good on July 21 but not before they host a massive sale.
Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com.
When: Now until the showroom closes on July 21, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)
Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Cypress Mountain Eagle Coaster
What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is now open for its 2024 season, and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.
The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 feet) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.
Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.
When: Now until September 2, 2024
Time: Various time slots
Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver
Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online
Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival 2024
What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with some Drag Race royalty.
Attendees will want to head to Concord Pacific Place on August 3 and 4 for VanPrideFest, a free two-day extravaganza with epic entertainment on two stages, food trucks, vendors, and activities. The TD Main Stage features performances from various Canada’s Drag Race winners, including Venus (season 4), Giséle Lullaby (season 3), and Icesis Couture (season 2).
Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 4, beginning at the intersection of Davie and Denman Streets and ending at the festival site at Concord Pacific Place.
When: August 3 and 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo 2024
What: The Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo (VRGE) will take place at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster. Vendors, panels, and live entertainment will be held throughout the day.
Popular YouTuber and collector “The Immortal” John Hancock will appear, and gamers will be able to participate in costume contests, video game tournaments, comedy shows, and trivia panels.
When: June 22, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Admission: $25; purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).
The Cup 2024
What: Get your chicest hats and flashiest bowties out! The city’s most fashionable festival is back this summer bringing with it some tasty eats and musical performances.
The Cup (formerly known as “The Deighton Cup”) will take over Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 20. The day-long event will feature live entertainment, a new Michelin-starred Trackside dining experience, and even the debut of a fashion marketplace featuring over 25 lifestyle brands.
When: July 20, 2024
Time: Noon to 7 pm
Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets start at $65. Purchase online
PNE Fair 2024
What: The PNE Fair is gearing up for a big 2024, and you’ll want to plan your summer schedule accordingly. Happening from August 17 to September 2, the fair has announced new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.
A highlight of the fair every year is the huge concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends like Ludacris, Blondie, Flo Rida, Brad Paisley, Vanilla Ice, and Barenaked Ladies.
When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. By purchasing in advance online, you can save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child, and senior gate passes. Ride passes can also be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.
Surrey Fusion Festival 2024
What: The largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring an appetite.
Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park is a massive two-day event that showcases music, heritage, and live entertainment. Festival goers will also discover dozens of unique cultural pavilions.
When: July 20 and 21, 2024
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: Free
Made in the 604 – Summer Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Summer Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more for you this summer.
Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall on Sunday, June 23, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.
When: June 23, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Khatsahlano Street Party 2024
What: On Saturday, July 6, the Khatsahlano Street Party, a free annual celebration, will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s fourth avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.
Attendees to the city’s largest free music and arts festival can #ShineYourLight with live musical performances, local artisans, an Indigenous Pavillion and cultural sharing, and beer gardens. Not to mention 50 food trucks to satisfy all of your culinary cravings!
When: July 6, 2024
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street
Cost: Free
Tour De Concord Vancouver – Free Family Bike Festival
What: Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race return on Sunday, July 7. The event will feature high-speed races, children’s activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.
When: July 7, 2024
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: Concord Pacific Place (False Creek next to Science World) — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free; register online
Carnaval del Sol Vancouver 2024
What: Celebrating its 16th anniversary, Carnaval del Sol, presented by Mucho Burrito, will take place from July 5 to 7 at Jonathan Rogers Park.
The city’s largest three-day Latin American festival is the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, family-friendly activities, and delicious food to enjoy.
When: July 5 to 7, 2024
Time: 4:30 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Jonathan Rodgers Park, Vancouver
Cost: $20 for one day and $35 for a two-day pass in advance. A VIP Super-Pass is also available. Admission is free for children 12 years of age and under and for seniors 65 years of age or older
Night Market at the Met
What: Metropolis at Metrotown has announced it will host its first-ever Night Market at the Met from July 4 to 7. The market will be held at the outdoor South Plaza on Central Boulevard, across from the Metrotown SkyTrain Station.
The family-friendly event is free to attend and features kids’ activities, food trucks, and more. It is also part of a packed summer lineup at Metropolis.
When: July 4 to 7, 2024
Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday), 4 to 10 pm (Friday and Saturday), 4 to 8 pm (Sunday)
Where: Metropolis at Metrotown — 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby
Admission: Free
Free Outdoor Movies
Evo Summer Cinema Series at Stanley Park
What: Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.
When: Every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27, 2024
Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin a little after sunset
Where: Ceperley Meadows beside the Second Beach pool – 8501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Deckchair Cinema at The Polygon Gallery
What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on Thursday, June 27, on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck.
Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver and presenting sponsor Rogers Communication, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.
When: Every Thursday from June 27 to August 29, 2024
Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown
Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Summer Movie Nights on the Square
What: Every Thursday evening from July 4 to August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-foot screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for the family-friendly Summer Movie Nights.
This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts.
When: Every Thursday from July 4 to August 15, 2024
Time: Activations start at 5 pm; movies start at dusk
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Cheer on the home teams
Vancouver Canadians
What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.
When: Various game dates
Time: Various start times
Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office
Vancouver Bandits
What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this summer! They take on the Ottawa Blackjacks on June 22, the Saskatchewan Rattlers on July 7, the Winnipeg Sea Bears on July 18, and more.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley
Cost: Various; purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps
What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this summer with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face the St. Louis City FC on June 29, Sporting Kansas City on July 17, LAFC on August 24, FC Dallas on September 7, and more.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Vancouver FC
What: Vancouver FC begin their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park this summer. Home games at the Langley Events Centre include HFX Wanderers on June 23, York United on July 20, Pacific FC on August 11, Forge FC on September 21, and more.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
BC Lions
What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this season with games against the Edmonton Elk on June 27, Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 13, Winnipeg Blue Bombers on August 18, Toronto Argonauts on September 13, and more.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Vancouver Highlanders
What: Canada’s only professional rugby team, the Vancouver Highlanders, is playing a series of exciting matches at Burnaby Lake Rugby Club this summer. Cheer them on as they face national teams from Barbados, Brazil, and Germany, as well as squads from Rugby Canada.
When: June 28 (Canada Selects & Barbados, Double Header), July 20 (Germany) and August 3, 2024 (Brazil XV)
Time: Various times
Where: Burnaby Lake Rugby Club – 3760 Sperling Ave, Burnaby
Tickets: $35-$40 plus fees, free for children 12 years and under. purchase online
Bon Appetit
Greek Day on Broadway
What: Greek Day on Broadway, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 23.
The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.
When: June 23, 2024
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver
Admission: Free
Punchbowl 2024
What: The Punchbowl Festival will be going down on Saturday, July 27, at the PNE Fairgrounds, and it’s shaping up to be one of the city’s best-tasting events of the year.
Guests will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food. There will also be one-of-a-kind taco creations to chow down on throughout your Punchbowl visit.
When: July 27, 2024
Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm
Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Price: Punchbowl pre-sale tickets for $30 purchase online
Foodstock: A GVFB Fundraiser
What: The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is bringing back Foodstock, a one-day fundraiser festival on June 23 at Swangard Stadium.
Yukon Blonde and The Matinee are both set to perform, and there’s a pretty sweet lineup of food and drink vendors. Additionally, there will be a marketplace for you to shop from some local stores.
When: June 23, 2024
Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Time: Noon to 5 pm
Tickets: $35 (plus fees and taxes)
SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest
What: SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest is inviting some of the country’s top rib and food trucks to set up shop and serve their mouthwatering eats to guests. There will also be live music, DJs, and a local artisan vendor market to check out during the inaugural event.
When: June 21 to 23, 2024
Time: 12 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm (Sunday)
Where: Jonathan Rogers Park — 110 West 7th Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Fridays on Front
What: One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.
Returning this year are the weekly themed celebrations ranging from a Latin Night to a Retro ’80s and ’90s night and a Pride party.
When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster
Admission: Free
VCBW Craft Beer Week Festival 2024
What: The VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival, presented by Go RVing and organized by Feaster, will be held on Saturday, July 6, at the PNE Fairgrounds, following the success of the event in 2023.
You can expect an impressive lineup of breweries and cideries from BC, across Canada, and around the world at this year’s festival. And, of course, epic live entertainment is also on the menu.
When: July 6, 2024
Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
The Patio at BC Place
What: The largest licensed outdoor patio in Vancouver will be at Terry Fox Plaza on select dates this summer. The patio will offer sunseekers an array of tunes from local musical talents like Marie Hui, DJ Christina Sing, and Antonio Larosa, along with drinks and bites.
Think of a build-your-own Caesar Bar and stations inspired by Indigenous cuisine, the night market, and more. Drool-worthy menu items such as the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George will be on offer here.
When:
- Canada Day long weekend: June 28 to July 1 from noon to 8 pm
- BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5
- Labour Day long weekend: August 30 to September 2
Where: Terry Fox Plaza — The best entrance point is by Gates A and H
Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis
Canada Day Fireworks
Surrey Canada Day 2024
What: The City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and, of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on and the true history of Canada.
Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm
Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free
Canada Day in Port Coquitlam
What: Port Coquitlam’s Canada Day event takes place at Castle Park, and it features live performances by acclaimed country musician Tim Hicks, alt-rocker Daniel Wesley, and more. The event also includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, market vendors, and a fireworks display.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 12 to 10 pm
Where: Castle Park — 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam Coquitlam
Admission: Free
Canada Day Streetfest on Central in Burnaby
What: Canada Day in Burnaby will be filled with fun events and activities to commemorate the occasion, including Edmonds Plaza and Park and Burnaby Village Museum throughout the day.
To cap off the festivities, there will also be fireworks in Central Park. StreetFest on Central will offer a family zone at Civic Square, all-ages activities along Central Boulevard, food vendors, a beer garden, and free live performances in Central Park.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 6:30 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm
Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park
Admission: Free
Enjoy the arts
Whistler Summer Concert Series 2024
What: Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler is offering a stunning backdrop for both artists and music lovers.
The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza from July to September with 13 nights of free live music, 10 outdoor movie screenings, and more. Headlining acts include Juno winners Walk off the Earth, The Sheepdogs, and Colin James. A new Sunday Sessions will spotlight great touring performers and local talents.
When: Various dates in July and August 2024
Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)
Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler
Cost: Free
Vancouver International Jazz Festival
What: The 39th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. There will be over 150 performances and events over 10 days, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming.
Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. Free shows will also take place in West Vancouver, North Vancouver and East Van.
When: June 21 to 30, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Vancouver
Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online
Bard on the Beach
What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows.
Bard on the Beach’s 35th season includes Twelfth Knight, Hamlet, The Comedy of Errors, and Measure for Measure.
When: Now until September 21, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Theatre Under the Stars: Cats and School of Rock
What: A longtime Vancouver theatre tradition returns to Stanley Park this summer with a pair of legendary Broadway musicals.
Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) has announced that its 2024 season and 84th year at the Malkin Bowl will feature Cats and School of Rock. The shows will run on alternate evenings from July 5 to August 24.
When: July 5 to August 24, 2024 (Performances alternate evenings)
Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 20, 24 and 27) when shows begin at 7 pm
Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Camp What’s-It-Called at The Improv Centre
What: Summer was made for going on adventures. That’s why The Improv Centre is embracing the great outdoors in its latest feature show on Granville Island.
The improv theatre company’s new production is Camp What’s-It-Called. Comedy fans can join the expedition, and an audience member can even get onstage with the comedians to help bring the magic of camp to life.
When: Fridays and Saturdays until July 17, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, tickets available online
Westward Music Festival 2024
What: Westward Music Festival (WMF) has announced its return for two days of live music on four stages. Mick Jenkins, Cherry Glazerr, Debby Friday, NOBRO, Cartel Madras, and Corridor are among the WMF 2024 headliners.
Vancouver’s talented artists will also be showcased throughout the two-day event. Homegrown acts like Haley Blais, Winona Forever, Janky Bungag, DACEY, Hotel Decor, and Temia are just a few to add to your concert schedule.
When: June 22 and 23, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: City Centre Artist Lodge, Fox Cabaret, Biltmore Cabaret, and Red Gate Arts Society
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Bruce McCulloch’s Tales of Bravery & Stupidity
What: Legendary Kid’s in the Hall star Bruce McCulloch comes to Vancouver on his latest tour with MODO Live and Comedy Here Often?. Tales of Bravery & Stupidity is a one-man show that combines music, stand-up, and storytelling into a moving look at his life.
When: June 28, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm Doors
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: From $25-$45 plus fees; purchase online
National Indigenous Peoples Day at VIFF Centre
What: VIFF is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day by inviting acclaimed director Corey Payette (Les Filles du Roi) to curate four films. Head down to Vancity Theatre to see LFdR, Wildhood, Bones of Crows and Hey Viktor! Free admission for Indigenous-identifying persons.
When: June 21, 2024
Time: Various screening times
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Olympic Village Comedy Classic
What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.
This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to the BMO Theatre Centre at Olympic Village. Performers include Faris Hytiaa (Winnipeg Comedy Festival) Ed Hill (Amazon Prime) Randee Neumeyer (JFL) Alex Carr (SONIC FM) Kevin Banner (Sirius XM), and more.
When: June 28, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver
Cost: From $35.50-$42 plus fees; purchase online
Country Club
What: Get ready to dust off your boots for this summer’s Country Club, the ultimate blend of a country-themed musical fest and a showcase of great American and Canadian Whiskey cocktails.
American country star Tanner Adell, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album, will be headlining at the PNE Fairgrounds alongside Canadian country singer Jojo Mason.
Plus, for all the whiskey aficionados out there, Country Club will feature plenty of world-class whiskey vendors offering their best cocktails and selections.
When: July 7, 2024
Time: 1 to 7 pm
Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 (presale) $55 (regular)
FVDED In the Park 2024
What: Western Canada’s largest summer music festival is back in Surrey on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6, at Holland Park.
This year’s Friday night headliner is supergroup Swedish House Mafia, while Saturday night will be headlined by the dynamic duo of Kx5, aka Kaskade and Deadmau5. And they’re not the only huge names in what organizers call “the biggest dance music lineup we have ever hosted.”
When: July 5 and 6, 2024
Where: Holland Park, Surrey
Tickets: Various prices with VIP tickets available, purchase online