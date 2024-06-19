Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer has arrived and warmer weather is just around the corner. Let’s make the most of it by enjoying the litany of fun and fantastic events in and around Vancouver.

From the Honda Celebration of Light to the PNE Fair to outdoor movies to so much more, here are 48 events you need to check out around the city this summer.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

You might also like: Massive Latin American fest is coming to Vancouver this summer

New Burnaby night market pops up with food trucks and free activities this summer

Where to see Canada Day fireworks in Metro Vancouver this summer

Things to do this summer

What: Look up to the sky over English Bay in Vancouver, and enjoy three different types of shows for each of the three nights of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light.

Kicking off the 2024 competition will be the team representing Portugal on Saturday, July 20, followed by Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27.

This year’s festival will include not only a nightly fireworks show and the nightly Red Bull Air Show, but also a supplemental nightly drone show.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

What: The continent’s flagship dragon boat festival is returning to Vancouver next month for its 36th anniversary, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival also features the return of TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy a special reunion set by Hey Ocean! and Juno-nominated Manila Grey, as well as exciting, diverse performers throughout the weekend. You’ll want to stick around as the skies above False Creek on Saturday night will be lit up with a dazzling aerial drone performance synchronized to a local music soundtrack.

When: June 22 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family-fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the sky-high Atmosfear, the timeless Wooden Roller Coaster, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

You’ll be working up an appetite with all there is to see and do at Playland this year, so it’s a good thing the park is serving up fan favourites like hot dogs, mini donuts, and more!

When: Select dates until August 16, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Season Passes are on sale now. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. All guests four and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

What: Olivia Rodrigo fans’ “teenage dream” just came true! The American singer-songwriter who soared to stardom after her debut album, Sour, announced a world tour for her sophomore album, Guts, and she’s coming to Vancouver.

When: August 9, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 22nd Vancouver Chinatown Festival will be held on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14. It will feature a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.

This year’s celebration features an artisan market with over 20 local makers and food vendors, a Kid’s Zone, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.

When: July 13 and 14, 2024

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen is reopening for the summer season on Saturday, June 29. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: June 29 to September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm.

The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will also be ample seating.

Entry is completely free, which means you can expect to roll up to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (the north side of Vancouver Art Gallery) on the day of the event and enjoy all the epic eats you can handle.

When: August 11, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)

Cost: FREE entry

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good on July 21 but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com.

When: Now until the showroom closes on July 21, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is now open for its 2024 season, and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.

The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 feet) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with some Drag Race royalty.

Attendees will want to head to Concord Pacific Place on August 3 and 4 for VanPrideFest, a free two-day extravaganza with epic entertainment on two stages, food trucks, vendors, and activities. The TD Main Stage features performances from various Canada’s Drag Race winners, including Venus (season 4), Giséle Lullaby (season 3), and Icesis Couture (season 2).

Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 4, beginning at the intersection of Davie and Denman Streets and ending at the festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 3 and 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: Various game dates

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this summer! They take on the Ottawa Blackjacks on June 22, the Saskatchewan Rattlers on July 7, the Winnipeg Sea Bears on July 18, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this summer with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face the St. Louis City FC on June 29, Sporting Kansas City on July 17, LAFC on August 24, FC Dallas on September 7, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver FC begin their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park this summer. Home games at the Langley Events Centre include HFX Wanderers on June 23, York United on July 20, Pacific FC on August 11, Forge FC on September 21, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this season with games against the Edmonton Elk on June 27, Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 13, Winnipeg Blue Bombers on August 18, Toronto Argonauts on September 13, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Canada’s only professional rugby team, the Vancouver Highlanders, is playing a series of exciting matches at Burnaby Lake Rugby Club this summer. Cheer them on as they face national teams from Barbados, Brazil, and Germany, as well as squads from Rugby Canada.

When: June 28 (Canada Selects & Barbados, Double Header), July 20 (Germany) and August 3, 2024 (Brazil XV)

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Lake Rugby Club – 3760 Sperling Ave, Burnaby

Tickets: $35-$40 plus fees, free for children 12 years and under. purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Greek Day on Broadway, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 23.

The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.

When: June 23, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Punchbowl Festival will be going down on Saturday, July 27, at the PNE Fairgrounds, and it’s shaping up to be one of the city’s best-tasting events of the year.

Guests will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food. There will also be one-of-a-kind taco creations to chow down on throughout your Punchbowl visit.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: Punchbowl pre-sale tickets for $30 purchase online

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is bringing back Foodstock, a one-day fundraiser festival on June 23 at Swangard Stadium.

Yukon Blonde and The Matinee are both set to perform, and there’s a pretty sweet lineup of food and drink vendors. Additionally, there will be a marketplace for you to shop from some local stores.

When: June 23, 2024

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Tickets: $35 (plus fees and taxes)

What: SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest is inviting some of the country’s top rib and food trucks to set up shop and serve their mouthwatering eats to guests. There will also be live music, DJs, and a local artisan vendor market to check out during the inaugural event.

When: June 21 to 23, 2024

Time: 12 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rogers Park — 110 West 7th Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.

Returning this year are the weekly themed celebrations ranging from a Latin Night to a Retro ’80s and ’90s night and a Pride party.

When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: The VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival, presented by Go RVing and organized by Feaster, will be held on Saturday, July 6, at the PNE Fairgrounds, following the success of the event in 2023.

You can expect an impressive lineup of breweries and cideries from BC, across Canada, and around the world at this year’s festival. And, of course, epic live entertainment is also on the menu.

When: July 6, 2024

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The largest licensed outdoor patio in Vancouver will be at Terry Fox Plaza on select dates this summer. The patio will offer sunseekers an array of tunes from local musical talents like Marie Hui, DJ Christina Sing, and Antonio Larosa, along with drinks and bites.

Think of a build-your-own Caesar Bar and stations inspired by Indigenous cuisine, the night market, and more. Drool-worthy menu items such as the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George will be on offer here.

When:

Canada Day long weekend: June 28 to July 1 from noon to 8 pm

BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5

Labour Day long weekend: August 30 to September 2

Where: Terry Fox Plaza — The best entrance point is by Gates A and H

Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis

Canada Day Fireworks

What: The City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and, of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on and the true history of Canada.

Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Port Coquitlam’s Canada Day event takes place at Castle Park, and it features live performances by acclaimed country musician Tim Hicks, alt-rocker Daniel Wesley, and more. The event also includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, market vendors, and a fireworks display.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: Castle Park — 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Canada Day in Burnaby will be filled with fun events and activities to commemorate the occasion, including Edmonds Plaza and Park and Burnaby Village Museum throughout the day.

To cap off the festivities, there will also be fireworks in Central Park. StreetFest on Central will offer a family zone at Civic Square, all-ages activities along Central Boulevard, food vendors, a beer garden, and free live performances in Central Park.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm

Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park

Admission: Free

Enjoy the arts

What: Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler is offering a stunning backdrop for both artists and music lovers.

The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza from July to September with 13 nights of free live music, 10 outdoor movie screenings, and more. Headlining acts include Juno winners Walk off the Earth, The Sheepdogs, and Colin James. A new Sunday Sessions will spotlight great touring performers and local talents.

When: Various dates in July and August 2024

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: The 39th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. There will be over 150 performances and events over 10 days, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming.

Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. Free shows will also take place in West Vancouver, North Vancouver and East Van.

When: June 21 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online