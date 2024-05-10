Enjoy over 50 free concerts at Vancouver International Jazz Festival this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Music lovers are gearing up for the return of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival this summer, and organizers are ensuring that the performances are accessible to everyone.

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival has unveiled its extensive Free Jazz Around Town for its 39th anniversary event, which runs from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30.

Over ten days, there will be over 150 performances and events, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming on stages all over the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coastal Jazz (@coastaljazz)

You might also like: High-speed bed races are coming to Metro Vancouver next week

You can watch a movie on BC Place's giant screen next month for a great cause

Whistler's FREE summer concert series just revealed a huge 2024 lineup

Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. Free shows will also take place in West Vancouver, North Vancouver and East Van.

Highlights from the Downtown Jazz on the Georgia Street Stage include Grammy nominee Kassa Overall, NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert alum Y La Bamba, Australian instrumental electronic jazz trio Brekky Boy, and mysterious experimental pop master Juana Molina.

The Granville Island Jazz Series hosts a variety of free events throughout the 10-day event. They include a Rhythm Changes writer, podcast host, and musician Will Chernoff hosting a talk with author Chris Wong, writer of Journeys to the Bandstand: Thirty Jazz Lives in Vancouver, at Ocean Artworks on Friday, June 21 at 4 pm. There will also be free late-night jams and DJ sets for fans to discover.

Western Front in Mount Pleasant will also host five days of free events from June 24 to 28, including conversations with founder of Figure 8 Recording Shahzad Ismaily and 2024 Coastal Jazz Artist in Residence DJ O Show. Guests can also check out a free performance of the New Improvisers Studio musicians during the fest.

Full festival schedule and tickets are available at coastaljazz.ca.

When: June 21 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online.