Huge mountain coaster ride reopens in Metro Vancouver this week

One of the longest mountain coasters in Canada is reopening in Metro Vancouver this week, just in time for the start of summer.

Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is opening for its 2024 season on Saturday, June 8, and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.

The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 feet) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

Eagle Coaster first opened in 2021 and offers a limited number of ride slots per hour each day.

The attraction starts at $35 for one ride for ages 8 and up. The single rider must be at least 124 cm (4’1″) tall. Tickets include a ride up on the chairlift.

Cypress Mountain is also donating $1 from every Eagle Coaster and Scenic Ride ticket purchased this summer to the BC Parks Foundation.

Young children between the ages of three and eight must ride on the lap of an accompanying adult, be at least 96 cm (3′ 2″) tall, and be no taller than the driver’s shoulders. The adult with whom a passenger rides must be at least 16 years old.

In the event of Eagle Coaster closing due to rain, Cypress Mountain’s guest services team will contact ticket holders to reschedule their ride date.

When: June 8 to September 2, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online