Surrey Canada Day returns with fireworks and free concerts this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 16 2024, 7:11 pm
Surrey Canada Day/Submitted

One of the country’s largest Canada Day celebrations is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and it promises to be a day full of great live entertainment.

The City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day celebration will take place at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale on Monday, July 1.

The free, all-ages event features a huge concert lineup, food trucks, and fireworks. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on and the true history of Canada.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surrey BC Events (@surreybcevents)

“I’m excited to invite all of our residents to join us for the largest Canada Day celebration in Western Canada,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. “Whether it’s the great food, amusement rides, unforgettable fireworks, or enjoying headliners like the Sheepdogs or Sass Jordan, this year’s festivities promise to be bigger and better than ever.

“I hope to see you all there at the fun and festivities as we mark the birthday of our great nation.”

Surrey Canada Day

Surrey Canada Day/Submitted

Surrey Canada Day features an extensive lineup of Indigenous education and cultural sharing. The Indigenous Village will also include the returning Siam Stage, which means “Respected Ones” in the Coast Salish language.

Surrey is situated on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Coast Salish Peoples, including the q̓icə̓ y̓ (Katzie), q̓wɑ:n̓ƛən̓ (Kwantlen), and Semiahma (Semiahmoo) land-based nations.

Surrey Canada Day

Surrey Canada Day/Submitted

The incredible lineup of entertainment at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre includes headliners The Sheepdogs, four-time Juno Award winners and the first unsigned band to be featured on the cover of Rolling Stone.

Also on the bill are fellow Juno Award winner Sass Jordan, two-time Canadian Country Music Association Award nominee Don Amero, Coast to Coast, DJ Heer, White Thunder Dance Experience, Billy Joe Green, and more.

Families will enjoy the plentiful entertainment on the Kid’s Stage and Community Stage. Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky.

Surrey Canada Day

Surrey Canada Day/Submitted

More information about Surrey Canada Day 2024 is available online.

Surrey Canada Day 2024

When: July 1, 2024
Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm
Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free

