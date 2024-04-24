Westward Music Festival just dropped the full lineup for its summer return

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Is summer in Vancouver really complete without a music festival or two? We think not!

Luckily for music fans, Westward Music Festival (WMF) has announced its return for two days of live music on four stages from Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

It will be the first WMF since 2019, and organizers MRG Live have also revealed a lineup of diverse acts taking over the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood. Tickets are on sale now.

Mick Jenkins, Cherry Glazerr, Debby Friday, NOBRO, Cartel Madras, and Corridor are among the WMF 2024 headliners.

Vancouver’s talented artists will also be showcased throughout the two-day event. Homegrown acts like Haley Blais, Winona Forever, Janky Bungag, DACEY, Hotel Decor, and Temia are just a few to add to your concert schedule.

“These artists represent the future of Vancouver’s music scene, and their inclusion underscores the festival’s commitment to supporting local talent,” said MRG Live in a release.

The fun starts on both days at 1 pm with live performances on the Skyline Stage at City Centre Artist Lodge. Fans can then check out a bunch of acts at the Fox Cabaret, Biltmore Cabaret, and Red Gate Arts Society.

An immersive experience at the City Centre Artist Lodge is also planned throughout the weekend. Invite a friend and check out the artists, artisans, and vendors showcasing their unique creations.

“From visual art to handcrafted goods, the Artist Lodge will be a hub of creativity and inspiration, adding an extra dimension to the festival atmosphere,” added MRG Live.

When: June 22 and 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: City Centre Artist Lodge, Fox Cabaret, Biltmore Cabaret, and Red Gate Arts Society

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online