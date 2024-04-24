EventsArtsSummerConcertsDH Community Partnership

Westward Music Festival just dropped the full lineup for its summer return

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 24 2024, 7:00 pm
Westward Music Festival just dropped the full lineup for its summer return
Westward Music Festival/Facebook

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Theatresports™: Unhinged

Fri, April 19, 9:30pm

Theatresports™: Unhinged

Royal City Musical Theatre presents Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical at the Massey Theatre April 25 to May 12

Thu, April 25, 7:30pm

Royal City Musical Theatre presents Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical at the Massey Theatre April 25 to May 12

West Of Main Art Walk Studio Tour & Sale

Sat, May 25, 11:00am

West Of Main Art Walk Studio Tour & Sale

Murder Mystery in the West End

Thu, May 30, 7:00pm

Murder Mystery in the West End

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Is summer in Vancouver really complete without a music festival or two? We think not!

Luckily for music fans, Westward Music Festival (WMF) has announced its return for two days of live music on four stages from Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

It will be the first WMF since 2019, and organizers MRG Live have also revealed a lineup of diverse acts taking over the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood. Tickets are on sale now.

Mick Jenkins, Cherry Glazerr, Debby Friday, NOBRO, Cartel Madras, and Corridor are among the WMF 2024 headliners.

Vancouver’s talented artists will also be showcased throughout the two-day event. Homegrown acts like Haley Blais, Winona Forever, Janky Bungag, DACEY, Hotel Decor, and Temia are just a few to add to your concert schedule.

“These artists represent the future of Vancouver’s music scene, and their inclusion underscores the festival’s commitment to supporting local talent,” said MRG Live in a release.

Westward Music Festival

Mick Jenkins/Submitted

The fun starts on both days at 1 pm with live performances on the Skyline Stage at City Centre Artist Lodge. Fans can then check out a bunch of acts at the Fox Cabaret, Biltmore Cabaret, and Red Gate Arts Society.

An immersive experience at the City Centre Artist Lodge is also planned throughout the weekend. Invite a friend and check out the artists, artisans, and vendors showcasing their unique creations.

“From visual art to handcrafted goods, the Artist Lodge will be a hub of creativity and inspiration, adding an extra dimension to the festival atmosphere,” added MRG Live.

Westward Music Festival

Debby Friday (Stella Gigliotti/Submitted)

Westward Music Festival 2024

When: June 22 and 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: City Centre Artist Lodge, Fox Cabaret, Biltmore Cabaret, and Red Gate Arts Society
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Summer
+ Concerts
+ DH Community Partnership

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop