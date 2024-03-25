Vancouver's Craft Beer and Music Fest unveils this summer's headliners

Get ready to raise a glass in the sunshine because the Lower Mainland’s largest craft beer event is coming up fast. And it has just announced this summer’s music lineup

VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival, presented by Go RVing and organized by Feaster, is happening on Saturday, July 6 at the PNE Fairgrounds, following the success of the event in 2023.

You can expect an impressive lineup of breweries and cideries from BC, across Canada, and around the world at this year’s festival. And, of course, epic live entertainment is also on the menu.

The lineup for VCBW 2024 is Lovelytheband, alongside Vancouver favourites Yukon Blonde, Post-Modern Connection, and Black Pontiac.

Vancouver indie-pop faves Black Pontiac have spent the last several years slowly but surely developing a cult following throughout the Pacific Northwest; organizing, producing and promoting their own shows, tours and music in the spirit of their DIY upbringing.

Post-Modern Connection has been making waves in the Vancouver indie music scene, drawing inspiration from Summer Salt, Hippocampus, Peach Pit, and Vacations to create a particular blend of indie rock, jazz rejects, and surf rock.

Yukon Blonde is another Canadian favourite that started out in Kelowna before calling Vancouver their home. They’ve toured the US and Canada and have played festivals like South by Southwest.

American rock band Lovelytheband is best known for its debut single Broken, which was released in 2017 and charted on several US Billboard charts.

Attendees will also be able to indulge in some delicious food from Rebel Rebel BBQ, Super Thai, Planted Love, BKH Singaporean-style BBQ, and more. A Food Truck Food Court curated by the Vancouver Food Truck Society will offer a variety of culinary delights.

“VCBW has been an incredible event in Vancouver for the past decade, showcasing British Columbia as a global leader in craft beer,” said Dax Droski, a VCBW producer, in a release. “After the resounding success of 2023, we’re thrilled to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable experience.”

To enhance the festival experience, VCBW will be cashless, with RFID wristbands for convenient payments. Attendees can preload their wristbands with money to purchase additional beer and food onsite, ensuring a seamless and efficient transaction process.

Pre-sale for general admission and VIP tickets will be available for purchase starting April 3, with ticket prices starting at $65 for general admission and $85 for VIP. All ticketing information can be found online, and all beer samples are included with the purchase of a ticket.

When: July 6, 2024

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Pre-sale on April 3

With files from Daily Hive staff

