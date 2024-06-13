Massive free street festival takes over Vancouver's Chinatown next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the city’s biggest multicultural summer celebrations is returning next month with the perfect weekend outing for the whole family.

The 22nd Vancouver Chinatown Festival is happening on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, with a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.

Tens of thousands of attendees fill the streets of Columbia and Keefer for the festival each year, and organizers are excited for another big turnout this year.

“The Vancouver Chinatown Festival continues to be our highlight of the summer, an annual celebration enjoyed by the community,” Syrus Lee and Chris Chan from the VCBIA board of directors said in a release.

“Last year’s event was a wonderful success, highlighting Chinatown’s inclusive and resilient spirit. Our dedicated team has been working hard to put together another great list of programming for the festival, including the return of the popular artisan market. We’re excited for festival-goers to see what we have planned for our 22nd year.”

This year’s celebration features an artisan market with over 20 local makers and food vendors, a Kid’s Zone, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.

The main stage is packed with great live entertainment acts including a lion dance by the Shao Lin Hung Gar Kung Fu Association and dance performances by the Vancouver Academy of Dance, Sudnya Dance Academy, The Paul Tavai-Latta Polynesian Dancers & Co of Vancouver, and Heart and Sole.

Attendees will also hear Japanese drumming by Chibi Taiko and music by the BC Chinese Chamber Ensemble, Vancouver Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, Madison Reunion Band, the British Columbia Regiment Band Society, and Muévete.

Stop by the Children’s Theatre for face painting, storytelling and magic, and photo opportunities with VanVan the panda, the Festival’s lovable mascot.

You’ll also want to visit the Cultural Zone to learn about Chinese painting and calligraphy, make crafts, and try your hand at giant Mahjong.

No street party is complete without delicious food, and the Vancouver Chinatown Festival has got you covered. As well as supporting the neighbourhood restaurants and cafes, you can visit the popular food trucks stationed by the main stage.

This year’s food truck lineup includes It’s All About Grill, The Great Canadian Cotton Candy Company., Juicy Green Express, Taco Nori, Kona Ice of Chilliwack, MJ’s Caribbean Cuisine, Slothfuls, Munchu Picchu, Roasted Revolution, Taco Tigre, and Takenaka.

When: July 13 and 14, 2024

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free