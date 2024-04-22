EventsArtsDH Community PartnershipSpring

New Vancouver comedy show invites you to laugh camp starting this spring

Apr 22 2024, 8:52 pm
The Improv Centre/Submitted

Spring and summer were made for going on adventures. That’s why The Improv Centre is embracing the great outdoors in its latest feature show on Granville Island.

The improv theatre company’s new production is Camp What’s-It-Called. Comedy fans can join the expedition on Fridays and Saturdays from May 17 to July 17.

A special opening night performance is also slated for Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 pm.

According to Jalen Saip, artistic director of The Improv Centre, the show will connect with experienced outdoors people and couch campers alike.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Improv Centre (@theimprovcentre)

“Whether you grew up attending summer camp or have only seen depictions in film and TV, there is something exciting, ridiculous, and intriguing about a group of keen campers and quirky counsellors navigating their way through not only the wilderness but also social interactions,” said Saip in a release.

Camp What’s-It-Called invites guests to pack their bags and zany suggestions to help inspire the performers at The Improv Centre.

An adventurous audience member will also get onstage with the comedians to help bring the magic of camp to life.

The Improv Centre/Submitted

“With the introduction of an audience member as a camper in the second half and a plethora of characters and camp tropes to play off of, this hilarious improvised show about summer camp is the perfect way to kick off the season,” added Saip.

Spring is a busy season for The Improv Centre as the company is currently presenting a variety of acclaimed shows, including Choose-Day, Turn It Up, and TheatreSports: Unhinged! For more information about all of the TIC’s upcoming events, visit them online.

Camp What’s-It-Called at The Improv Centre

When: Fridays and Saturdays from May 17 to July 17, 2024 (Special opening night on Thursday, May 16)
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, tickets available online

