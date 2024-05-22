Nightly drone show added to Honda Celebration of Light 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

For the first time ever in the three-decade-plus history of the Honda Celebration of Light, drones will be added to the fireworks event to provide even more entertainment for the masses ahead of the fireworks spectaculars.

The 2024 Honda Celebration of Light will feature the additional pre-fireworks entertainment of a choreographed drone show over English Bay.

The drone show will begin at 9:50 pm nightly — just 10 minutes before the start of the 25-minute fireworks show at 10 pm on each of the three event nights.

“This year will be extra special, as the BC Honda Dealers Association present a drone firework display in advance of each evening’s featured fireworks performance – adding a new and exciting element to the event,” said Manse Binkley, president of the BC Honda Dealers Association, in a statement.

The BC Honda Dealers Association Drone Show is in addition to the Red Bull Air Show, which will perform high-flying stunts each night starting at 7:40 pm.

Although this will be the Honda Celebration of Light’s first-ever inclusion of drones, it will be this summer’s second series of drone shows following the nighttime drone show of the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, June 22.

Organizers of the Honda Celebration of Light also announced today the three 2024 countries competing in Vancouver’s international fireworks competition.

Kicking off the 2024 competition will be the team representing Portugal on Saturday, July 20, followed by Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27. For more details on the three pyrotechnic companies and the overall 2024 event, click here.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

