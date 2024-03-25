Ride on: Here's when Playland is opening for its thrilling 2024 season

One of Vancouver’s most popular events is gearing up to open this spring for its 2024 season, and thrill-seekers are ready to ride!

Playland officially opens on Saturday, May 18, and advance tickets are now on sale.

This season will also celebrate the launch of Playland’s flagship ride attraction, ThunderVolt, with special events, new food offerings, and more awaiting fans.

There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family-fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the sky-high Atmosfear, the timeless Wooden Roller Coaster, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

The amusement park also offers a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini golf and a climbing wall. You can also try to win a prize in one of the midway games.

You’ll be working up an appetite with all there is to see and do at Playland this year, so it’s a good thing the park is serving up fan favourites like hot dogs, mini donuts, and more!

And if you want to take your Playland experience to the next level, you can apply for one of the many roles that PNE is looking to fill this summer.