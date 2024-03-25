EventsSummerSpring

Ride on: Here's when Playland is opening for its thrilling 2024 season

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 25 2024, 7:06 pm
Ride on: Here's when Playland is opening for its thrilling 2024 season
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Red Velvet at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from March 21 to April

Thu, March 21, 7:30pm

Red Velvet at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage from March 21 to April

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

Thu, April 11, 7:30pm

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Gateway Theatre from April 11 to 20

Thu, April 11, 7:30pm

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Gateway Theatre from April 11 to 20

Earth Day Concert by Chicago’s renowned Axiom Brass Quintet

Mon, April 22, 7:00pm

Earth Day Concert by Chicago’s renowned Axiom Brass Quintet

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Vancouver’s most popular events is gearing up to open this spring for its 2024 season, and thrill-seekers are ready to ride!

Playland officially opens on Saturday, May 18, and advance tickets are now on sale.

This season will also celebrate the launch of Playland’s flagship ride attraction, ThunderVolt, with special events, new food offerings, and more awaiting fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)

There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family-fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the sky-high Atmosfear, the timeless Wooden Roller Coaster, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

playland

PNE Playland/Facebook

The amusement park also offers a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini golf and a climbing wall. You can also try to win a prize in one of the midway games.

Sweet Escape Mini Golf at Playland (Facebook)

PNE Playland/Facebook

You’ll be working up an appetite with all there is to see and do at Playland this year, so it’s a good thing the park is serving up fan favourites like hot dogs, mini donuts, and more!

PNE Playland/Instagram

And if you want to take your Playland experience to the next level, you can apply for one of the many roles that PNE is looking to fill this summer.

Playland 2024

When: Select dates from May 18 to August 16, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: Season Passes are on sale now. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. All guests four and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Spring
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop