New Burnaby night market pops up with food trucks and free activities this summer

Night market season is in full swing in Metro Vancouver, and a brand-new event is popping up this summer, though only for a limited time.

Metropolis at Metrotown has announced it will host its first-ever Night Market at the Met from July 4 to 7. The market can be found at the outdoor South Plaza on Central Boulevard across from the Metrotown SkyTrain Station.

The family-friendly event is free to attend, with kids’ activities, food trucks and more. It is also part of a packed summer lineup happening at Metropolis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metropolis at Metrotown (@metropolisatmet)

All good night markets have a mouthwatering variety of food trucks to choose from, and Night Market at the Met is no different. The inaugural lineup of vendors at the hawker centre-inspired event include:

Wakwak Burgers

Aburi’s WA Bagel

Butcher’s Block BBQ

Kam Wai Dim Sum

Bon Moment

La Meza Grill

Don Oso

Connies Cravings

Bak’d

There will also be plenty of family-friendly activities, with live music, a free photo booth, balloon-making, face painting, and more.

Make sure to revisit Metropolis at Metrotown throughout the summer for additional events and activities, including aquatic-themed installations, an Under the Sea parade throughout the shopping centre, on July 6 and 20 and August 3, an Ocean Wise pop-up on July 13 and 14, and a summer passport for a chance to earn gifts and win prizes.

When: July 4 to 7

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday), 4 to 10 pm (Friday and Saturday), 4 to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown — 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby

Admission: Free