The PNE Fair just unveiled its huge 2024 summer programming lineup

The PNE Fair is gearing up for a big 2024, and you’ll want to plan your summer schedule accordingly.

Happening from August 17 to September 2, the fair has announced new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

The end-of-summer tradition is BC’s longest-running and largest ticketed event and PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost is excited for fairgoers to discover this year’s lineup.

“We are delighted to have the PNE Fair back in full swing, presenting a wide range of entertainment options once again this summer,” Frost states. “There’s something truly special for everyone, with a lineup of fantastic new entertainment and attractions. We’re eager for everyone to discover the exciting experiences we have in store this summer.”

A highlight of the fair every year is the huge concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends and rising stars coming to The Chevrolet Stage inside the Pacific Coliseum.

Just a few of the stars performing in August and September include Ludacris, Blondie, Flo Rida, Brad Paisley, Vanilla Ice, and Barenaked Ladies.

The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the PNE Fair is open, with tickets including Fair Gate Admission.

Concert-goers will also want to check out the new Music in the Park on the Freedom Mobile Stage. The free outdoor performances at Festival Park will feature stars like Scott Helman, Queer As Funk, and Bobby Bruce’s Nearly Neil & The Solitary Band performing two sets a night.

It wouldn’t be the PNE without some exciting entertainment. Save room in your fair schedule to see the SuperDogs’ new Hollywood-inspired show “Hollywoof: A Night at The Pawscars” in the Agrodome, the new TNT Dunk Squad at Steve Nash Court, and the new XPOGO Stunt Team at the Pacific Coliseum Plaza.

There’s lots for the little ones to do at BCAA ToonCity, including interactive all-ages shows like Blue’s Dance Party and KC Bear Summer Jam.

Adventure over to the nearby Dinosaurs Around the World outdoor exhibition and discover how plate tectonics, land bridges, and volcanic activity allowed dinosaurs to disperse all over the globe. There will also be live demonstrations of traditional Canoe carving by the Canoe Cultures Society.

This year’s PNE is filled with live entertainment throughout the fairgrounds. Stop by the Freedom Mobile Stage at Festival Park to celebrate BC’s diverse cultural landscape with dancers, musicians, and more. School of Rock Vancouver is also hosting its end-of-season performances on stage.

The fun continues with the daily For the Love of Drag tribute show at the Coca-Cola Stage in The Revel District. The popular Dueling Pianos is also returning with two talented players going head to head. Requests and singing along are highly encouraged.

A variety of on-the-ground performers will keep the lively atmosphere going throughout the day. See if you can spot Puppets on Parade, the PNE Pep Band, and Mariachi Los Dorados during your visit.

When you need a break from the sunshine, head indoors to the Market inside the forum, with over 90 different vendors with unique products and services. And check out the

PNE Prize Home Lottery Display before picking up your PNE Prize Home ticket for your chance to win some great prizes, including a house or a car!

One of the most popular places to see at the fair is the agricultural area and the adorable array of barnyard animals, educational exhibits, and more. This year, the PNE is welcoming over 300 members from BC 4H to its annual 4H Festival, and there’s also a Kids Discovery Farm and Agri-a’moo’sement activities for burgeoning farmers to explore.

Of course, no visit to the PNE is complete without treating yourself to all the delicious eats, and we can’t wait to chow down on classics like mini donuts, lemonade, and homestyle fried chicken. Just make sure to pace yourself before you get back on the thrill rides!

And stick around until the end of the evening for the Remix Inferno – A Pyro Music Spectacular. The awe-inspiring experience will fill the sky with hot musical mashups and is a perfect way to wrap up your day at the PNE Fair.

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.

