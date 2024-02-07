EventsConcerts

Feb 7 2024, 10:14 pm
Swedish House Mafia and Deadmau5 headline FVDED in the Park 2024
Deadmau5 (s_bukley/Shutterstock) | FVDED in the Park/Facebook

Just days after it announced dates for its comeback festival in 2024, FVDED in the Park has unveiled the lineup for this year’s massive event. And dance music fans won’t want to miss out.

Western Canada’s largest summer music festival is back in Surrey on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 at Holland Park.

FVDED in the Park, organized by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, announced that this year’s Friday night headliner is international supergroup Swedish House Mafia.

Saturday night will be headlined by the dynamic duo of Kx5 aka Kaskade and Deadmau5. And they’re not the only huge names in what organizers call “the biggest dance music lineup we have ever hosted.”

The all-star lineup of dance and electronic acts also includes Diplo, Chris Lake, Nora En Pure, and Chase & Status. John Summit and Dom Dolla will perform special sundown sets on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 14 at 11 am. For more info, visit the festival’s website.

Swedish House Mafia Vancouver

Swedish House Mafia (Live Nation)

Here is the full lineup for the 2024 FVDED in the Park:

Swedish House Mafia
Kx5 (Kaskade & Deadmau5)
Diplo
John Summit
Dom Dolla
Gryffin
Chris Lake
Slander
Gorgon City
ISOXO
Dr. Fresch
Elderbrook

diplo

Diplo

Nora En Pure
Kream
Joy Anonymous
Qrion
Its murph
Yung Singh
Aluna
Christine Yurie
Ahahadream
Seb C
Chase & Status
Deathpact

FVDED In the Park 2024

When: July 5 and 6, 2024
Where: Holland Park, Surrey
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting February 14 at 11 am

