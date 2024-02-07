Swedish House Mafia and Deadmau5 headline FVDED in the Park 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Just days after it announced dates for its comeback festival in 2024, FVDED in the Park has unveiled the lineup for this year’s massive event. And dance music fans won’t want to miss out.

Western Canada’s largest summer music festival is back in Surrey on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 at Holland Park.

FVDED in the Park, organized by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, announced that this year’s Friday night headliner is international supergroup Swedish House Mafia.

Saturday night will be headlined by the dynamic duo of Kx5 aka Kaskade and Deadmau5. And they’re not the only huge names in what organizers call “the biggest dance music lineup we have ever hosted.”

The all-star lineup of dance and electronic acts also includes Diplo, Chris Lake, Nora En Pure, and Chase & Status. John Summit and Dom Dolla will perform special sundown sets on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 14 at 11 am. For more info, visit the festival’s website.

Here is the full lineup for the 2024 FVDED in the Park:

Swedish House Mafia

Kx5 (Kaskade & Deadmau5)

Diplo

John Summit

Dom Dolla

Gryffin

Chris Lake

Slander

Gorgon City

ISOXO

Dr. Fresch

Elderbrook

Nora En Pure

Kream

Joy Anonymous

Qrion

Its murph

Yung Singh

Aluna

Christine Yurie

Ahahadream

Seb C

Chase & Status

Deathpact

When: July 5 and 6, 2024

Where: Holland Park, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting February 14 at 11 am