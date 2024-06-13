Vancouver is full of awesome patios, but the city’s biggest is about to pop up at Western Canada’s largest multi-purpose event venue, BC Place.

The largest licensed outdoor patio in Vancouver will be at Terry Fox Plaza on select dates this summer.

With a capacity for over 1,000 guests, this stellar open-air space will be open during long weekends in July, August, and September.

“At BC Place, we are all about bringing people together. This summer, we’ll be extending the vibrant and entertaining atmosphere we’re known for by creating our own special event, The Patio, to bring together our community,” says Chris May, GM of BC Place.

“We’re incredibly proud of how we continue to transform our space into an engaging place where memories and connections are made.”

The patio will offer sunseekers an array of tunes from local musical talents like Marie Hui, DJ Christina Sing, and Antonio Larosa, along with drinks and bites.

Think of a build-your-own Caesar Bar and stations inspired by Indigenous cuisine, the night market, and more. Drool-worthy menu items such as the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George will be on offer here.

Patio-goers can also enjoy rotating lawn games like mini putt, corn hole, giant Jenga, and Connect Four.

The best part? Entry is free for folks of all ages and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Things are kicking off at The Patio at BC Place over the July long weekend. Be sure to mark your calendar and check it out.

The Patio at BC Place

When:

Canada Day long weekend: June 28 to July 1 from noon to 8 pm

BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5

Labour Day long weekend: August 30 to September 2

Where: Terry Fox Plaza — Best entrance point is by Gates A and H

Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis

