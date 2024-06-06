Here are the FREE outdoor movies coming to downtown Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get the popcorn ready, because the lineup of free outdoor movies in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square has officially been revealed.

Every Thursday evening from July 4 to August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16 ft screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for the family-friendly Summer Movie Nights.

This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts.

Here is the full 2024 Summer Movie Nights lineup:

July 4 – Barbie

July 11 – The Devil Wears Prada

July 18 – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

July 25 – The Princess Bride

August 1 – Mamma Mia! (PRIDE)

August 8 – Knives Out (Audience pick)

August 15 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Each night will include special activations for the public to enjoy, including live music, face painting, trivia and an all-ages PlayZone.

Other entertainment highlights include a surprise activation by M&MS and NZR Productions before Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, a Pride Night celebration hosted by Public Disco and featuring an ABBA-themed drag show before Mama Mia!, and a cosplay contest and games before Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Food trucks and treat vendors will be on-site during each screening. And some seating is available in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, but it’s on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating and blankets.

Which film are you most excited to see this summer? Let us know in the comments.

When: Every Thursday from July 4 to August 15, 2024

Time: Activations start at 5 pm; movies start at dusk

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free