Here are the FREE outdoor movies coming to downtown Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jun 6 2024, 2:00 pm
Here are the FREE outdoor movies coming to downtown Vancouver this summer
Get the popcorn ready, because the lineup of free outdoor movies in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square has officially been revealed.

Every Thursday evening from July 4 to August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16 ft screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for the family-friendly Summer Movie Nights.

This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts.

Here is the full 2024 Summer Movie Nights lineup:

  • July 4 – Barbie 
  • July 11 The Devil Wears Prada 
  • July 18 – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • July 25 – The Princess Bride 
Barbie

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

  • August 1 – Mamma Mia! (PRIDE) 
  • August 8 – Knives Out (Audience pick)
  • August 15 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation/Marvel Entertainment)

Each night will include special activations for the public to enjoy, including live music, face painting, trivia and an all-ages PlayZone.

Other entertainment highlights include a surprise activation by M&MS and NZR Productions before Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, a Pride Night celebration hosted by Public Disco and featuring an ABBA-themed drag show before Mama Mia!, and a cosplay contest and games before Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Food trucks and treat vendors will be on-site during each screening. And some seating is available in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, but it’s on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating and blankets.

Summer Movie Nights

Summer Movie Nights (Olivia Stedman/Downtown Van)

Which film are you most excited to see this summer? Let us know in the comments.

Summer Movie Nights on the Square

When: Every Thursday from July 4 to August 15, 2024
Time: Activations start at 5 pm; movies start at dusk
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

