Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival returns to Vancouver with biggest line-up ever

The continent’s flagship dragon boat festival is returning to Vancouver next month for its 36th anniversary, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival will be held at Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

Over 130,000 visitors and racers are expected at North America’s biggest Dragon Boat celebration, which will include thrilling races, live concerts, Vancouver’s first public drone show, and more during the free event.

Terry Hui, president and CEO of Concord Pacific Developments Inc., is excited for fans to join the party on the first weekend of summer.

“We are proud to be here for the 36th straight year,” said Hui in a release. “The festival truly epitomizes Vancouver, with people from every walk of life participating and attending.

“It has been great to see it grow over the decades and now be the biggest dragon boat race in North America with more to experience than any other festival weekend in Vancouver.”

Over 6,000 racers on more than 250 teams will compete in this year’s event, with races running every 10 minutes starting at 8 am on June 22.

You’ll want to stick around as the skies above False Creek on Saturday night will be lit up with a dazzling aerial drone performance synchronized to a local music soundtrack.

Vancouver’s first public drone show is family-friendly and will begin as the sun sets over the skyline. Catch the stunning views from around the North East False Creek basin as well as on screens throughout the festival site.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival also features the return of TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy a special reunion set by Hey Ocean! and Juno-nominated Manila Grey, as well as exciting, diverse performers throughout the weekend.

The TD Main Stage is one of Vancouver’s largest free, outdoor, and independent

stages showcasing artists and performers from POC, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQAI+ communities.

“We’re thrilled to return as the premier sponsor for the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival and welcome another stellar roster of local artists to the TD Main Stage,” said Julie Armour, Senior Vice President and Pacific Region Head, TD Bank Group. “We’re looking forward to kicking off summer with an incredible weekend of sensational competition on the water, captivating musical performances and celebrating the diversity that makes our communities shine.”

In addition to the aquatic action, there will be a Pride Pavilion, a Chinatown Pavilion, and an Indigenous Pavilion with community vendors, organizations, arts and crafts activities, and more to discover.

The Festival is partnering with Got Craft for a huge artisan market with 100 exhibitors and vendors. A new family-friendly Community Zone will keep the little ones entertained with musicians, magicians, face painters, and balloon twisters. Ride on down to the festival for complimentary bike parking and bike tune-ups.

The Community Zone will also feature a Draw the Future colouring contest, in which children will have a chance to win one of two $3,600 RESP contributions and see their creations placed on an actual Dragon Boat.

Of course, no summer festival is complete without delicious eats, and there will be 25 food trucks on site serving up everything from Greek to Japanese, comfort food and desserts. Delivered in partnership with the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, there will be something for all families and food lovers to enjoy, so make sure to bring an appetite.

And to help you stay refreshed, Red Truck Patio is serving up cold drinks from 11 am to 8:30 pm daily. Head to Vancouver’s largest outdoor licensed patio in the TD Main Stage Zone.

“This year’s Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival will be our biggest and best ever, with a weekend full of races, music, culture, food, and programming that celebrates the best of Vancouver,” said Alexis Gall, Executive Director of Dragon Boat BC, in a release. “Best of all, admission is free, it’s easy and quick to get here by SkyTrain or bus, and we have something for everyone looking to get their summer off to a fun start.”

When: June 22 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free