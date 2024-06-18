Where to see Canada Day fireworks in Metro Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Canada Day is coming up fast, and it’s a big day of celebration and reflection across the country.

One of our favourite moments of the festivities is the fireworks displays, and a number of events in and around Metro Vancouver have huge ones planned for their July 1 extravaganzas.

Though the traditional Canada Day fireworks at Canada Place in downtown Vancouver are now permanently cancelled, we’ve put together a list of cities and celebrations that will be lighting up the night sky.

What: The City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and, of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on and the true history of Canada.

Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Kicking off at noon, Canada Day in Coquitlam features family-friendly live entertainment, multicultural performances, food trucks, activities, and a chance to learn about Canadian and pre-colonial Indigenous history. Make sure to stick around for the fireworks over Lafarge Lake in the evening.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: Noon to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Canada Day in Burnaby will be filled with fun events and activities to commemorate the occasion, including Edmonds Plaza and Park and Burnaby Village Museum throughout the day.

There will also be fireworks in Central Park to cap off the festivities. StreetFest on Central will offer a family zone at Civic Square, all-ages activities along Central Boulevard, food vendors, a beer garden, and free live performances in Central Park.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm

Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park

Admission: Free

What: Head to the annual Canada Day by the Bay celebration at Memorial Park and West Beach in White Rock and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities throughout the day. There will be live music, a kids’ zone, a vendor marketplace, and a fireworks finale at 10:15 pm.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 12 to 10:30 pm

Where: Memorial Park and West Beach, White Rock

Admission: Free

What: Port Coquitlam’s Canada Day event takes place at Castle Park, and it features live performances by acclaimed country musician Tim Hicks, alt-rocker Daniel Wesley, and more. The event also includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, market vendors, and a fireworks display.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: Castle Park — 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam Coquitlam

Admission: Free