Foodstock 2024: Spring music festival returns to raise funds for food bank

Need a reason to justify spending your money on a music festival with plenty of delicious food and drinks? Well, what if we told you the money you spent would go towards a good cause?

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is bringing back Foodstock, a one-day fundraiser festival on June 23 at Swangard Stadium.

Yukon Blonde and The Matinee are both set to perform, and there’s a pretty sweet lineup of food and drink vendors. Additionally, there will be a marketplace for you to shop from some local stores.

Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy a relaxing day at this 19+ event.

Fifty per cent of proceeds from beverages sold will go towards the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, and 10% of proceeds from food and market will also go towards them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodstock (@foodstockgvfb)

Here’s a list of all the participating vendors so far:

Beverages

Daagerad Brewing

Kits Beach Beer

Luppolo Brewing

Main Street Brewing

Pacific Breeze Urban Winery

Parallel 49 Brewing

Food Trucks

Ay! Mamacita

Crema Ice Cream

Food Daddy

Munchu Picchu

Chickpea

Coffee Bike World

Marketplace

A Healthy Beginning

Burnaby Art Gallery

Liberum Studio

Mata Home

Shoebox Art

The Candy Curio

The Not So Early Bird

Hail Claytan

MAGS AND KRU

Rach Crochets

Eunoia Naturale

Knotty Games is also set to bring plenty of games to enjoy. Last year, we saw giant Jenga, corn hole, giant Connect Four, ladder golf, and Yardzee.

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank was set up as a temporary relief to the hunger crisis in 1983 and has grown significantly in the four decades since then. Today, the GVFB provides assistance to approximately 16,000 individuals monthly across Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, and the North Shore.

Tickets for Foodstock 2024 are on sale now and start at $35 (plus taxes and fees).

When: Sunday, June 23

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Tickets: $35 (plus fees and taxes)

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

With files from Daniel Chai