Two iconic Broadway musicals are coming to Stanley Park this summer

A longtime Vancouver theatre tradition returns to Stanley Park this summer with a pair of legendary Broadway musicals.

Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) has announced that its 2024 season and 84th year at the Malkin Bowl will feature Cats and School of Rock.

The shows will run on alternate evenings from July 5 to August 24, and TUTS General Manager Kevin Woo is excited for audiences to enjoy this year’s productions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome audiences back for another season of joyful discovery in our magical outdoor theatre setting,” said Woo in a release. “ From the razzle-dazzle of Cats – one of the most beloved musicals of all time – to the fist-pumping family adventure that is School of Rock, this year’s season is bursting with spectacular musical numbers and inspirational characters who are chasing big dreams.

“We hope audiences’ hearts are filled up with the fizzy excitement of these two quintessential musical masterpieces.”

The record-breaking musical Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber tells the story of an extraordinary tribe of felines who gather for their annual ball to rejoice, dance, and sing while deciding which cat will be reborn. The production has been performed in over 30 countries and 15 languages around the world and is the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Theatre-goers can also head back to class for School of Rock, which also features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The four-time Tony Award-nominated rock musical is based on the hit 2003 film and follows wannabe rock star Dewey Finn as he leads a band of fifth-graders in their attempt to win an upcoming Battle of the Bands showdown.

TUT’s School of Rock will also feature youth musicians in its cast thanks to a partnership with School of Rock Vancouver.

TUTS’ two-show subscription packs are on sale until May 17, and early bird single tickets go on sale starting May 23. For more information and to purchase, visit TUTS online.

When: July 5 to August 24, 2024 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 20, 24 and 27) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online