The PNE Fair has revealed its massive 2024 summer concert lineup
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
The PNE Fair is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun from August 17 to September 2, and music fans in Vancouver are in for a huge treat.
The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has released the lineup for this year’s Summer Night Concerts on the Chevrolet Stage, and it features a thrilling mix of music legends like Vanilla Ice, Barenaked Ladies, and Ludacris.
Concerts are moving indoors to the Pacific Coliseum as construction is ongoing on the new PNE Amphitheatre that is slated to open in 2026.
Whether you’re into hip-hop anthems, rock and pop singalongs, or country ballads, there’s something for all fairgoers to enjoy.
View this post on Instagram
“Attendees of the PNE Fair can anticipate captivating and diverse performances this year, showcasing iconic figures from music history in Pop, Rock, and R&B, along with rising stars in the industry,” the PNE said in a release.
The PNE also added that admission to the 2024 Fair is free with the purchase of a concert ticket.
Several Canadian legends will take to the Chevrolet Stage, including the Barenaked Ladies, Burton Cummings & his Band with Colin James, and Amanda Marshall with special guest Serena Ryder
No matter when your high school years were, you’ll get a chance to relive the good times through concerts by Blondie, Brad Paisley, and The Commodores with The Pointer Sisters.
There are even some special events planned during Summer Night Concerts, including Punjabi Virsa Night 2024 and I Love the 90’s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, and All-4-One.
Here is the full lineup of Summer Night Concerts 2024:
- Saturday, August 17 – Burton Cummings & his band with Colin James
- Sunday, August 18 – Amanda Marshall with special guest Serena Ryder
- Tuesday, August 20 – Bachman-Turner Overdrive
- Wednesday August 21 – Blondie
- Thursday, August 22 – John Fogerty
- Friday, August 23 – Brad Paisley
- Saturday, August 24 – TBA
- Sunday, August 25 – Charlotte Cardin
- Tuesday, August 27 – The Commodores with The Pointer Sisters
- Wednesday, August 28 – Flo Rida
- Thursday, August 29 – Blue Rodeo
- Friday, August 30 – Ludacris
- Saturday, August 31 – Punjabi Virsa Night 2024
- Sunday, September 1 – Barenaked Ladies
- Monday, September 2 – I Love the 90’s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, All-4-One
The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the PNE Fair is open, starting on Saturday, August 17.
Tickets include fair admission and start as low as $40. They go on sale Friday, April 12 online.
And if you need your Playland fix before the Fair opens this summer, make plans to ride starting in May when the amusement park officially opens for the season.
PNE Fair Summer Night Concerts 2024
When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (no concerts on August 19 and 26)
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $40 and includes Fair admission. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 online.
Community Partnership Content