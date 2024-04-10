Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The PNE Fair is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun from August 17 to September 2, and music fans in Vancouver are in for a huge treat.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has released the lineup for this year’s Summer Night Concerts on the Chevrolet Stage, and it features a thrilling mix of music legends like Vanilla Ice, Barenaked Ladies, and Ludacris.

Concerts are moving indoors to the Pacific Coliseum as construction is ongoing on the new PNE Amphitheatre that is slated to open in 2026.

Whether you’re into hip-hop anthems, rock and pop singalongs, or country ballads, there’s something for all fairgoers to enjoy.

“Attendees of the PNE Fair can anticipate captivating and diverse performances this year, showcasing iconic figures from music history in Pop, Rock, and R&B, along with rising stars in the industry,” the PNE said in a release.

The PNE also added that admission to the 2024 Fair is free with the purchase of a concert ticket.

Several Canadian legends will take to the Chevrolet Stage, including the Barenaked Ladies, Burton Cummings & his Band with Colin James, and Amanda Marshall with special guest Serena Ryder

No matter when your high school years were, you’ll get a chance to relive the good times through concerts by Blondie, Brad Paisley, and The Commodores with The Pointer Sisters.

There are even some special events planned during Summer Night Concerts, including Punjabi Virsa Night 2024 and I Love the 90’s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, and All-4-One.

Here is the full lineup of Summer Night Concerts 2024:

Saturday, August 17 – Burton Cummings & his band with Colin James

Sunday, August 18 – Amanda Marshall with special guest Serena Ryder

Tuesday, August 20 – Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Wednesday August 21 – Blondie

Thursday, August 22 – John Fogerty

Friday, August 23 – Brad Paisley

Saturday, August 24 – TBA

Sunday, August 25 – Charlotte Cardin

Tuesday, August 27 – The Commodores with The Pointer Sisters

Wednesday, August 28 – Flo Rida

Thursday, August 29 – Blue Rodeo

Friday, August 30 – Ludacris

Saturday, August 31 – Punjabi Virsa Night 2024

Sunday, September 1 – Barenaked Ladies

Monday, September 2 – I Love the 90’s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, All-4-One

The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the PNE Fair is open, starting on Saturday, August 17.

Tickets include fair admission and start as low as $40. They go on sale Friday, April 12 online.

And if you need your Playland fix before the Fair opens this summer, make plans to ride starting in May when the amusement park officially opens for the season.

PNE Fair Summer Night Concerts 2024

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (no concerts on August 19 and 26)

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $40 and includes Fair admission. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 online.