Everything you can do at the FREE Khatsahlano Street Party next month

It’s almost time for one of Vancouver’s favourite summer events to return for a jam-packed day of fun.

On Saturday, July 6, the Khatsahlano Street Party, a free annual celebration, will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s fourth avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

Attendees to the city’s largest free music and arts festival can #ShineYourLight with live musical performances, local artisans, an Indigenous Pavillion and cultural sharing, and beer gardens.

Not to mention 50 food trucks to satisfy all of your culinary cravings!

To help you plan your big day out at Khatsahlano Street Party, here is a dive into some of the exciting events and activities coming to this year’s festival.

Rock out all day long

The huge roster of musical acts curated by Zulu Records is sure to have something for everyone.

Stop by the Burrard stage to enjoy performances by Vancouver’s own indie rock darlings Hotel Mira, femme-powered, hip hop group NADUH, alternative rockers Bend Sinister, and many more.

You’ll also want to check out the MacDonald Stage, presented by Daily Hive and Third.Space, which will showcase the Season 1 winner of Call Me Mother, Toddy, rock’n roller Garret T. Willie, acclaimed roots musician Emmett Jerome, Babe Corner, and more.

Vancouver Folk Music Festival has curated a special lineup at the Maple Stage, and more great live acts can be found at the Yew, Vine, Balsam, and Trafalgar stages.

The full music lineup of Khatsahlano 2024 can be found online.

Get Active

The Safeway parking lot is transforming into the Active Zone, and all ages can join in the fun. Ascend to new heights on the climbing wall hosted by Arc’Teryx, then take a swing on the mini golf course provided by Peak Performance.

Fun for all ages!

The little ones are always welcome at Khatsahlano Street Party, so bring them by Khats Kids at the Trafalgar Street stage for all-ages entertainment with Music with Marnie, Matt Henry, the Madrigal Sisters, the School of Rock Junior House Band, the Sarah Mclaughlin School of Music, and more.

Pose in the Selfie Stations for a chance to win

Snap a selfie at the Flight Centre and Monos station between Arbutus and Yew Street for a chance to win prizes, including a complimentary flight and stylish luggage.

To enter, share your picture on social media using the hashtag #SHINEYOURLIGHT. And don’t forget to dress up in your sparkliest outfits for your Khatsahlano adventure!

Cool off at the Beer and Bar Gardens

Guests can stay refreshed all day by dropping by the beer and bar gardens where Olé, Hard T, Stanley Park Brewing, and Vancouver Island Brewing will serve drinks and dance-worthy tunes.

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

