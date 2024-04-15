The ultimate taco and cocktail festival is coming to Vancouver this summer

A summer celebration of delicious drinks, great live music, and terrific tacos is coming to Vancouver. And as you can tell, we’re very excited.

The Punchbowl Festival will be going down on Saturday, July 27, at the PNE Fairgrounds, and it’s shaping up to be one of the city’s best-tasting events of the year.

Guests will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food. And organizers FEASTER say that this year will be bolder than ever.

You might also like: New country music and whiskey festival rides into Vancouver this summer

OPA! Greek Day on Broadway returns to Vancouver this summer

50+ participating restaurants to try at Brewery & the Beast Vancouver this year

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring PunchBowl back to Vancouver and create unforgettable memories for everyone,” says Dax Droski of Feaster. “After multiple years of producing this special event, we’re confident that this year’s festival will be the best one yet, and we can’t wait to share the new features and updates with our loyal fans and newcomers alike.”

Punchbowl pre-sale goes live on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 am, and there will be two tasting sessions available: a daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm and an evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm.

All guests can look forward to a huge variety of unique cocktails from the dozens of vendors on-site, plus live music from DJ Marvel to keep the sunny vibes going all day.

There will also be one-of-a-kind taco creations to chow down on throughout your Punchbowl visit. Whether you’re a soft-shell fan or a hard-shell devotee, you’re sure to find mouthwatering eats to satisfy your hunger.

Feaster is also bringing back its on-site liquor store so attendees can walk out of Punchbowl with their favourites from the festival. The store will also have many hard-to-find products you can’t buy anywhere.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: Punchbowl pre-sale tickets for $30 go live on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 am