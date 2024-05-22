Look up to the sky over English Bay in Vancouver, and enjoy three different types of shows for each of the three nights of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light.

This year’s festival will include not only a nightly fireworks show and the nightly Red Bull Air Show, but also a supplemental nightly drone show.

Organizers announced today the three competing countries for the 32nd annual Vancouver international fireworks competition that will take place this July.

Kicking off the 2024 competition will be the team representing Portugal on Saturday, July 20, followed by Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27.

“The dazzling display of fireworks that is synonymous with the Honda Celebration of Light can’t come soon enough! We are fortunate to be involved in hosting such a monumental tradition and encourage Canadians to once again treat this as an opportunity to come out and celebrate,” said Michael McKnight, co-chair of the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society, in a statement.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim added, “The annual Honda Celebration of Light is more than just a fireworks display — it’s a tradition that has illuminated Vancouver’s skies for decades. We are thrilled to welcome spectators from around the globe for this vibrant celebration of art, culture, and community.”

Team Macedos Pirotecnia, based near the city of Porto, has had a storied presence in Portugal’s fireworks industry, dating back to 1934, according to organizers. Over the past three decades, the family-owned and operated company has participated in over 100 competitions and festivals, including last year’s Montreal fireworks festival.

Representing Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur-based Team Pyro Tact was founded over 30 years ago, formed by a group of young part-time workers who eventually caught the attention of their nation, leading them to represent their country in prestigious competitions, and major events in the country and elsewhere in Asia.

As for the company that will light up the skies for the final night of the 2024 event, Team Pyrotex Fireworx, based near Birmingham, describes itself as the United Kingdom’s most-awarded fireworks display company. Since being founded in 1999, they have participated in numerous international competitions, and have staged some of the world’s largest New Year’s Eve fireworks in Dubai, London, and Thailand.

For the second consecutive year, the Honda Celebration of Light’s final night and the Vancouver Pride Parade will not coincide over the same BC Day long weekend. The Pride Parade, which will be expanded this year for Canada Pride, takes place the following long weekend on Sunday, August 4.

As per tradition, the fireworks will be launched from a barge in the middle of English Bay. Each fireworks show, synchronized to a curated soundtrack by the respective pyrotechnic teams, begins at 10 pm sharp and lasts 25 minutes.

For a more optimal and comfortable experience, the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light will bring back three premium viewing areas at English Bay Beach — Scotiabank Lounge, Inukshuk Point, and the Concord Pacific Grandstand. Tickets for these viewing areas can be purchased online at the event’s website, with pre-sales starting today, Wednesday, May 22 at 8 am, and general public sales beginning at 9 am on Thursday, May 23.

Concord Pacific will be holding a draw to give away 100 tickets to their Concord Pacific Grandstand for Portugal’s night on Saturday, July 20, with the draw exclusive for those who live in the Concord Pacific Place and City Gate neighbourhoods. Details for the draw are available on Concord Pacific’s website.

“Concord Pacific is committed to integrating with the communities we build,” said Terry Hui, the president and CEO of Concord Pacific. “We are proud to be the longest corporate sponsor, supporting the Honda Celebration of Light for our 24th year.”

The 2024 Honda Celebration of Light will also see the return of the Red Bull Air Show each night at 7:40 pm. As well, for additional entertainment just before the fireworks, there will be a choreographed drone show each night over English Bay at 9:50 pm — beginning just 10 minutes before the fireworks truly light up the skies.

This will be the Honda Celebration of Light’s first-ever inclusion of drones, and it will be this summer’s second series of drone shows following the nighttime drone show of the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, June 22.

Each night, the free event attracts up to 400,000 spectators to the beaches and parks in and around English Bay.

Last year, for the 2023 fireworks competition, a team representing the Philippines defeated teams from Australia and Mexico.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

