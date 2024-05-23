EventsSummerDH Community Partnership

"Drag Race" royalty headline Vancouver Pride Festival lineup this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 23 2024, 6:00 pm
"Drag Race" royalty headline Vancouver Pride Festival lineup this summer

One of the city’s most popular festivals is preparing for a busy summer season, and it has unveiled the full lineup of events to look forward to.

The Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) announced today the full schedule of events for Canada Pride 2024, as well as for the annual VanPrideFest.

There are over 40 events planned across the city from July 26 to August 4, including the yearly Vancouver Pride Parade. Many events are free or low-cost and open to all ages and interests.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vancouver Pride (@vancouverpride)

“Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Vancouver, this year’s Canada Pride Festival promises to bring the biggest Pride season the city has ever seen,” said VPS in a release. “Building on its commitment to supporting local 2SLGBTQIA+ groups, the Vancouver Pride Society has collaborated with Queer-serving organizations to curate an eclectic lineup of events and performers that reflect the diversity and spirit of Pride.”

Pride season kicks off with East Side Pride at Grandview Park on Saturday, June 22. Sasha Marks is set to host the free all-ages event, and guests will enjoy drag performances, live concerts, an artisan market, food vendors, and activities hosted by the Parks Board Queer Inclusion Team.

Vancouver Pride

East Side Pride (Vancouver Pride Society/Facebook)

The Bubly Davie Street Lounge is hosting a number of thrilling events from July 26 to August 4, including a special opening ceremony led by Indigenous icon Jaylene Tyme. Canada Pride is also setting up a laid-back lounge on Granville Island with a variety of events starting on August 1.

Attendees will want to head to Concord Pacific Place on August 3 and 4 for VanPrideFest, a free two-day extravaganza with epic entertainment on two stages, food trucks, vendors, and activities.

Vancouver Pride

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

The TD Main Stage features performances from various Canada’s Drag Race winners, including Venus (season 4), Giséle Lullaby (season 3), and Icesis Couture (season 2).

Other Canada’s Drag Race alumni set to appear include Aurora Matrix, The Girlfriend Experience, Kendall Gender, Melinda Verga, and Synthia Kiss. The weekend will also showcase the incredible talents of Canadian artists Rêve and Witch Prophet, as well as local performers and more.

Venus Canada's Drag Race

Venus (Canada’s Drag Race)

Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 4, beginning at the intersection of Davie and Denman streets and ending at the festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

For a full list of Vancouver Pride 2024 events, click here.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the Vancouver Pride Society 

