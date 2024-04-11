OPA! Greek Day on Broadway returns to Vancouver this summer

One of Vancouver’s largest cultural festivals is returning to the streets of Kitsilano this summer for a huge κόμμα!

Greek Day on Broadway, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 23.

This will also mark the festival’s 50-year anniversary.

“This year, we’re going bigger and bolder, inviting you to immerse yourself in the heart of Greek culture right here in our vibrant city,” said the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC on its website.

The event is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver, attracting more than 100,000 people every year.

The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.

Organizers are still accepting vendor applications, and applicants are asked to fulfill a Greek Spirit Agreement.

In order to have a street presence for Greek Day, vendors must engage with Greek culture, including presenting or selling Greek or Greek-inspired items.

Greek colours are also required, including wearing Greek colours or face paint, hanging Greek Flags, or dressing the booth in the iconic colours.

This year will also have a marketplace (agora) where you can find everything from artisan crafts to Greek products. Visitors will also enjoy music and entertainment on the live stages throughout the day.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Greek Day on Broadway, we invite you to be part of this milestone event,” said the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC. “Whether you’re reconnecting with your roots or experiencing Greek culture for the first time, there’s something for everyone at Greek Day on Broadway.”

When: June 23, 2024

Admission: Free

With files from Hanna McLean, Daniel Chai, and Marco Ovies