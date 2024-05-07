Whistler's FREE summer concert series just revealed a huge 2024 lineup

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler is offering a stunning backdrop for both artists and music lovers.

The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza from July to September, with 13 nights of free live music, 10 outdoor movie screenings, and more.

Headlining acts include Juno winners Walk off the Earth, The Sheepdogs, and Colin James. There will also be a new Sunday Sessions spotlighting great touring performers and local talents.

“It wouldn’t be summer without the Whistler Summer Concert Series, and this year’s line-up of headliners is one of the most impressive yet,” said Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton in a release. “On top of that, the addition of the Sunday Sessions will give our talented local musicians the chance to perform their original sets on the Whistler Olympic Plaza stage.

“Year over year, this series has presented a diverse array of headliners from around the world, and we are thrilled to see the opportunity for our locals to get up there, too.”

Each evening’s programming begins at 6:30 pm with live opening DJ sets. Headlining performers during concert nights take the stage at 7:30 pm. Bring a blanket to enjoy the shows from the great lawn, or get up and dance all night long.

There are also several outdoor movie nights planned for Whistler Olympic Plaza, including comedy favourites and box-office hits.

Here is the full lineup of Whistler’s Summer Concerts Series and Outdoor Movie Nights 2024:

Monday, July 1 – Walk off the Earth, opening DJ Foxy Moron

Wednesday, July 3 – Movies in the Plaza – Eddie the Eagle

Thursday, July 4 – Aysanabee, opening DJ Peacefrog

Friday, July 5 – The Sheepdogs, opening DJ Whitness

Saturday, July 6 – Movies in the Plaza – Eddie the Eagle

Wednesday, July 10 – Movies in the Plaza – 500 Days in the Wild

Thursday, July 11 – Ibibio Sound Machine, opening DJ Doc Rhythmo

Friday, July 12 – New Breed Brass Band, opening DJ Vinyl Ritchie

Saturday, July 13 – Movies in the Plaza – 500 Days in the Wild

Sunday, August 4 – Sunday Sessions

Wednesday, August 7 – Movies in the Plaza – Next Goal Wins

Thursday, August 8 – Astrocolor, opening DJ Surgeon

Friday, August 9 – The Suffers, opening DJ Soul Club

Saturday, August 10 – Movies in the Plaza – Next Goal Wins

Wednesday, August 14 – Movies in the Plaza – Bob Marley: One Love

Thursday, August 15 – Fort Knox Five LIVE, with special guest Dunks

Friday, August 16 – Colin James, opening DJ Mixmasterfab

Saturday, August 17 – Movies in the Plaza – Bob Marley: One Love

Wednesday, August 21 – Movies in the Plaza – Mrs. Doubtfire

Thursday, August 22 – Trans-Canada Highwaymen, opening DJ ShotSki

Friday, August 23 – Ocie Elliott, opening DJ LAZY FNGZ

Saturday, August 24 – Movies in the Plaza – Mrs. Doubtfire

Thursday, August 29 – Drag in the Mountains, opening DJ Nat Morel

Friday, August 30 – Boy & Bear with special guest Boo Seeka, opening DJ LDA

Sunday, September 1 – Sunday Sessions