BC's biggest FREE multicultural festival returns this summer with food vendors galore

The largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring an appetite.

Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, will celebrate its 17th anniversary on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, at Holland Park.

The massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and live entertainment. Festival goers will also discover dozens of unique cultural pavilions.

“Surrey Fusion Festival has become a cornerstone event for our city, celebrating the vibrant tapestry of cultures that defines our city’s identity,” said Mayor Brenda Locke in a release. “I am delighted to welcome everyone back to Holland Park for another year of festivities, music and culinary delights from around the world.

“A heartfelt thank you to our presenting sponsor, Coast Capital, for their unwavering support over the past 17 years. Your support has been instrumental in making our festival a true reflection of our community’s diversity and spirit.”

Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2024 theme, Landmarks Around the World, will be on full display at over 50 cultural pavilions and on the eight stages at Holland Park. Explore them all to discover traditions from around the world that bring people together and build bridges between cultures.

The list of local, national, and international artists will be a hit with fans of all music genres. Headlining Saturday night of this year’s festival is Sudan Archives, with a thrilling blend of electronic, R&B and Sudanese-inspired sounds. And closing things out on Sunday evening is acclaimed Punjabi artist Malkit Singh.

Other performers on the bill include MAUVEY, Jade LeMac, and DJ Goddess, the first female Bollywood DJ to reach the international charts.

Attendees will be treated to dance performances, children’s entertainment, workshops,, and amusement rides. And, of course, there will be lots of delicious food.

Surrey Fusion Fest will also feature an Indigenous Village and marketplace and the return of the popular Cultural Cooking Arena. Surrey youth will compete in cooking competitions on Saturday, and cultural pavilion organizers will host cooking demonstrations on Sunday.

When: July 20 and 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free