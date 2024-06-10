Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready because outdoor movies in Stanley Park are back this summer! And you can even help pick one of the films to watch under the stars.

Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share have unveiled the lineup for Evo Summer Cinema Series, returning to the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach.

Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

Attendees are invited to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy free lawn seating, which is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. VIP seating is also available online and offers a front-row seat to enjoy the films.

Each evening will feature unique activities as well as giveaways from Evo Summer Cinema Series sponsors. There will also be food trucks, fresh popcorn, and a stocked snack bar for guests to enjoy on-site.

Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share are also letting audiences vote on the final movie of the season! Would you like to see Matilda, The Parent Trap, or The Princess Diaries? Let your voice be heard because voting is open now.

Here is the movie lineup for Evo Summer Cinema Series 2024. Don’t forget to invite your friends!

Free outdoor movies Stanley Park 2024 schedule

July 9 – Toy Story

July 16 – Back to the Future

July 23 – The Emperor’s New Groove

July 30 – How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

August 6 – School of Rock

August 13 – Barbie

August 20 – Twilight

August 27 – VOTE NIGHT

When: Every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27, 2024

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin a little after sunset

Where: Ceperley Meadows beside the Second Beach pool – 8501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

