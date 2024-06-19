Massive Latin American fest is coming to Vancouver this summer

The biggest Latin American festival in the Pacific Northwest returns to Vancouver this summer, and everyone is invited to join the party.

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, Carnaval del Sol is presented by Mucho Burrito and will take place from July 5 to 7 at Jonathan Rogers Park.

The city’s largest three-day Latin American festival is the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, family-friendly activities, and delicious food to enjoy. Tickets are on sale now.

You might also like: BC's biggest FREE multicultural festival returns this summer with food vendors galore

New Burnaby night market pops up with food trucks and free activities this summer

Free weekly food festival returns to New Westminster this summer

The party kicks off on Friday, July 5, with Carnaval del Sol’s famous Opening Night Party, sponsored by Granville Island Brewing. Start the weekend with a 19+ shindig featuring DJ Gambeat y la Grooving Familia, DJ Hera, and DJ La Zonida.

Vancouver Pride Society will also present drag shows by Mya, Malandro, and Drag Race España’s Visa. Guests can also treat themselves to tasty empanadas and churros and stay cool with limited-edition Carnaval del Sol cerveza made by Granville Island Brewing.

Make plans to spend as much time as possible at Carnaval del Sol because there are lots to see and do at Jonathan Rogers Park. In fact, there are over 50 immersive activities, more than 380 performing artists, and 11 distinct plazas to experience on Saturday and Sunday.

The Mucho Burrito Plaza del Sol (Main Plaza) is where you will find thrilling live performances and concerts throughout the weekend. They include Selena tribute artist Ivonne Ley; music trio La Linea playing salsa, meringue, bachata, and reggaeton; and Puerto Rican star Chesca.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carnaval del Sol – Where We All Shine Together! (@carnavaldelsol.ca)

A visit to Carnaval del Sol wouldn’t be complete without trying some (or all) of the tasty food being served. So head to the Food Plaza to discover more than 30 authentic dishes from 20 diverse Latin American countries.

There will be arepas, empanadas, tacos, paella, tequenõs and more to satisfy your hunger. Visitors can also unwind and imbibe in the new Cabrón Cocktail Plaza, with a variety of tequila-based canned cocktails.

Long-time guests and newcomers to Carnaval del Sol will want to check out the newly featured Ascenda Indigenous Plaza. There you will be immersed in the roots of salsa, cumbia, and other traditional Latin American dances through thoughtful discussions and memorable performances.

Make sure to stop by the Mucho Burrito booth for games, a chance to be part of an on-site live podcast, and to enter for your chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card and other Love Mucho merchandise.

Other popular plazas to add to your schedule include the Chiquitzin Plaza, the Senior’s Plaza, and the Pet Plaza, sponsored by Tele-Vet.

Tickets to Carnaval del Sol are on sale now, with free admission for children 12 years of age and under, and for seniors 65 years of age or older. A VIP Super-Pass with additional perks is also available.

And to keep the Latin excitement going, check out Flamenco, Tango and Wine event at North Vancouver’s Pipe Shop on July 11, the Mini World Cup Tournament at Empire Field’s on July 12 and 13, a Brazilian Fiesta at Fox Cabaret on July 19, and Chiquitzin Kids Fiesta at The Amazing Brentwood on July 20.

When: July 5 to 7, 2024

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rodgers Park, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for one day and $35 for a two-day pass in advance. A VIP Super-Pass is also available. Admission is free for children 12 years of age and under and for seniors 65 years of age or older.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of Carnaval del Sol