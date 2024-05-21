Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get your favourite snacks and coziest blankets ready because outdoor movie season is upon us! This summer, there’s a weekly film night in the heart of The Shipyards District.

The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on Thursday, June 27 on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck.

Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver and presenting sponsor Rogers Communication, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Anti-Icon: Apokalypsis, which is on view from July 12 to September 29.

You might also like: Surrey Canada Day returns with fireworks and free concerts this summer

The biggest garage sale in Vancouver returns with great deals next month

Best splash parks in Metro Vancouver to stay cool this summer

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and live music and entertainment will be provided before the films begin at sundown.

Make sure to visit the event’s concession stand for drinks from local breweries, as Cates Deck is a public space zoned for alcohol consumption.

Here is the movie lineup for Deckchair Cinema 2024. Don’t forget the popcorn!

June 27 – Ladies and Gentleman, The Fabulous Stains

July 4 – The Harder They Come – Reggae Night

July 11 – Stop Making Sense – Anti-Icon: Apokalypsis Opening Night

July 28 – Night Raiders

July 25 – Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

August 1 – Death Becomes Her – Celebrating North Shore Pride Week

August 8 – Close-Up

August 15 – Supercop

August 22 – Phantom of the Paradise

August 29 – The Warriors

When: Every Thursday from June 27 to August 29, 2024

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

Daily Hive is the proud media partner of The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema