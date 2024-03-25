The Cup: Vancouver's most stylish day at the races returns this summer

Get your chicest hats and flashiest bowties out! The city’s most fashionable festival is back this summer bringing with it some tasty eats and musical performances.

The Cup (formerly known as “The Deighton Cup”) is taking over Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 20. The day-long event is serving up live entertainment, a new Michelin Star Trackside dining experience, and even the debut of a fashion marketplace featuring over 25 lifestyle brands.

This year’s Cocktail Jockey returns, and takes a nostalgic turn with a ’70s-inspired pop-up speakeasy, bringing together top mixologists in an exclusive 200-person lounge. This will not only be a space to showcase special guest mixologists crafting custom signature cocktails, but also to embrace a retro-cool vibe with visual art installations and classic vinyl DJ sets. It’s meant to act as a stylish retreat for guests.

And when it comes to musical guests, The Cup has a pretty stellar music lineup as well.

Celebrity DJ Brandi Cyrus will be performing at The Cup alongside the ever-cool electronic duo Young Bombs, fresh off their Juno Award nomination for Breakthrough Group of the Year.

A fancy day out wouldn’t be complete without some mouth-watering eats, and The Cup has an all-new Michelin Star Trackside dining experience this year presented by San Pellegrino in collaboration with Michelin-starred restaurant Kissa Tanto.

Also new to The Cup this year is the Fashion Marketplace, enhancing this fashion-forward event with over 25 lifestyle brands.

This dynamic “shop and sip” zone not only hosts the anticipated Style Stakes Fashion Competition stage (where you could win $1000 in cash) but also features a beauty bar and Style Stakes portrait studios, making it the prime spot for discovering the latest must-have accessories to complement your look.

“We consistently work to make the event better and more fun each year. The Fashion Marketplace will add a whole new level of buzz to the atmosphere and the food will be the best yet. With the music line-up, no matter where you are in the event, The Cup will have a great summer vibe.” said Tyson Villeneuve, co-founder of The Cup.

Presale for The Cup begins on April 16 and tickets start at $65.

Those bringing a larger group to the festival can also book one of the Trackside chalets, Finish Line suites, or Grandstand suites which can accommodate up to 30 people, or the exclusive and private Silks Stadium Club, which can accommodate up to 400 guests.

When: July 20, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online.

With files from Daniel Chai and Marco Ovies