Tour de Concord and FREE bike festival return to Vancouver this summer

Vancouver’s packed summer event schedule is just around the corner, and we can now add a thrilling all-ages fest to the list.

Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race return on Sunday, July 7. The event will feature high-speed races, children’s activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.

According to Terry Hui, president and CEO of Concord Pacific‎ Developments, the event will also support the St. Paul’s Foundation.

“This year’s Tour de Concord is anchored by many synergies with the community and

St. Paul’s,” said Hui in a release. “Vibrant communities, sustainably, health, and wellness are all intertwined. The success of our St. Paul’s Burrard site will directly benefit the

funding of the new St. Paul’s Campus. The Burrard site, together with the new North

East False Creek site, will go a long way to delivering healthy communities and

thousands of homes mandated by the Province. We are ready to go.”

St. Paul’s Foundation raises funds for equipment, life-saving research, community programs, and other essential services at St. Paul’s and other Providence Health Care hospitals and long-term care homes in BC.

Tour de Concord features a variety of race categories, including amateur races, a Kids 3 to 12 Fun Track Lap, and men’s and women’s pro races. All of the action takes place on a fully contained and upgraded 900-meter cycling course.

There will also be a Charity Race in support of the St. Paul’s Foundation, with teams of three cyclists competing in an 8 km race to raise funds.

“St. Paul’s Foundation is proud to partner with Concord Pacific to co-host the Tour de Concord event,” said Cecilia Tupper, chief development officer of St. Paul’s Foundation, in a statement. “We appreciate the generous support of Concord Pacific and the cycling community. Your support will help us transform health care at the new St. Paul’s Hospital, opening right here in False Creek Flats in 2027.”

Attendees of the Free Family Bike Festival can check out bike vendors and displays, enjoy free popcorn for kids, visit the beer garden for adults, and bring their own ride in for complimentary bike safety checks and tune-ups.

The festival also features Cycling BC’s newly expanded HopOn bike obstacle course, live showcases by Zero Gravity Trials, an arts and crafts tent, and fun track laps for children to take a spin around the professional course.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 4th annual Tour de Concord back to Vancouver,” said Mayor Ken Sim in a release. “This isn’t just a cycling race — it’s a fun way to bring our city together and support a great cause.

“With thousands expected to join in, and tons of free activities for kids and families, this event really shows off the energy and spirit of our community.”

When: June 10, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place (False Creek next to Science World) — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online