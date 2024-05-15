Dished is hosting a food truck fest in downtown Vancouver this summer

It’s the greatest thing to happen since our collaboration treat with Mister: the first-ever Dished Food Truck Fest is happening in downtown Vancouver this summer, presented by Daily Hive.

We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11 from 11 am to 7 pm.

The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will be ample seating as well.

Entry is completely free, which means you can expect to roll up to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (the north side of Vancouver Art Gallery) on the day of the event and enjoy all the epic eats you can handle.

Diners can anticipate devouring everything from Filipino bites to Greek food to plant-based eats, in addition to a variety of sweet treats. The lineup is stacked!

Dished Food Truck Fest 2024 will feature the following vendors:

Bao Buns

Boteco Brasil

Cofu Vegan Ramen

Crema Ice Cream & Desserts

Fusion Icy

Indish Food Truck

Little oOties Mini Donuts

Mom’s Grilled Cheese

Reel Mac and Cheese

Shameless Buns

Street Dogs

Taco Nori

Takenaka

Teriyaki Boys

The Mad Greek

Twisted Potato Express

On top of the grub, there will be an artisan market featuring local makers.

Be sure to mark your calendar and we’ll see you there!

Dished Food Truck Fest 2024

When: Sunday, August 11 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)

Cost: FREE entry

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok