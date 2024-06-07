Free weekly food festival returns to New Westminster this summer

Summertime and the eatin’ is easy, especially with the return of food-fuelled celebrations to New Westminster this summer.

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 12 on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West.

One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

This year’s Fridays on Front happens every week from July 12 to 26 and picks back up from August 9 to 23, between 5 and 9 pm.

Returning this year are the weekly themed celebrations ranging from a Latin Night to a Retro ’80s and ’90s night and a Pride party.

Guests will be treated to live entertainment and music, children’s activities by Family Place, artisan vendors, and more.

A variety of local food vendors and trucks will also be on-site, and the events will be fully licensed. So you can expect to find boozy refreshments and delicious dishes from local spots like Steel & Oak and Gastronimica. Plus, try mouthwatering flavours from Mexico, Fiji, Malaysia, Vietnam, and more.

Fridays on Front

When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

