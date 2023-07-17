New Vancouver restaurants: 28 fresh places to eat
New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.
We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 25+ new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.
Tall Shadow Bakery
Tall Shadow Bakery may have just opened its doors at the end of May, but it already feels like a staple in the Hastings-Sunrise area. The community-minded Vancouver business has been around for a while at local farmers’ markets, and its brick-and-mortar is just getting started.
Address: 2474 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Hi Five Chicken – Coquitlam
Located at 565 Clarke Road, this new address marks the ninth location for Hi Five – the eighth location, at 792 West Broadway in Vancouver, opened its doors for the first time just last week.
Address: 565 Clarke Road, Coquitlam
Seafood Shake
Located at 1680 Robson Street – which happens to be the former location of Michi Craft Kitchen’s downtown spot – Seafood Shake quietly opened its doors earlier this month.
Address: 1680 Robson Street, Vancouver
852 Kitchen
852 Kitchen is the second outpost of the Vancouver-based store, which operates at 4963 Joyce Street. The Richmond location, which grand opened on July 1, is located at 101 10151 No. 3 Road in the same mall as Hong Kong Flavour and Coco Fresh Tea and Juice.
Address: Unit 101 10151 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Oakberry — Kitsilano
Founded in 2016, the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is known for its fresh, 100% natural bowls and smoothies. It operates around 600 stores in over 30 countries, including the US, Portugal, Australia, Peru, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and France.
Address: 3139 West Broadway, Vancouver
VanLove Sushi
Vancouver is obviously a huge fan of sushi, but chances are, few of us have had the chance to try Ukrainian-style sushi – until now. VanLove Sushi, a brand-new spot in the West End, claims to be “the first Ukrainian sushi” spot in the city.
Address: 1755 Robson Street, Vancouver
Innocent Ice Cream
Just this month we shared the news that Innocent Ice Cream was seeking financial assistance via a Kickstarter campaign in order to finish up work on its new location. It seems that the last little bit of community support was just what Innocent needed, as the shop grand opened on July 7.
Address: 2103 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Casa Mia Gelato and Caffè
The same folks who bring us the Casa Mia Restaurant in West Vancouver have just upped the ante with a new gelateria and cafe. The Casa Mia Gelato and Caffé freshly opened its doors on July 5, offering up authentic Italian gelato scoops, gelato cakes, gelato sandwiches, milkshakes, and coffee.
Address: 2452 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Good Day Cafe
Good Day Cafe is a snack bar and cafe offering Japanese- and Hong Kong-style treats right in the Steveston area. Located at #110-3866 Bayview Street, Good Day opened just a few weeks ago and has already become a popular spot along the busy Steveston boardwalk.
Address: #110-3866 Bayview Street, Vancouver
District Noodle House
The owners put a lot of “a lot of sweat and tears” into the opening of the restaurant, we’re told, and “almost three years later they were able to finally open.”
Address: 3468 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver
The Halal Guys Vancouver
Vancouverites have been chomping at the bit since the brand announced it would be opening its first outpost in the city back in November 2022, and now, The Halal Guys is finally open.
Address: 570 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-883-4106
Birdies Eats & Drinks
Brought to us in collaboration with the Earls Restaurant Group, Birdies has taken over the space of the premium casual chain’s former Burnaby location at 3850 Lougheed Highway, aka Earls Bridge Park.
Address: 3850 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Zilla’s Donuts – Chilliwack
The new Zilla’s at downtown Chilliwack’s District 1881 development has been under construction for the past few months, but it’s finally open.
Address: 102-9258 Woolly Dog Alley, Chilliwack
Jojo’s Chicken Shack
Jojo’s Chicken Shack, which has its first location at 382 175a Street #104B in Surrey, has just opened its second location in Surrey.
Address: Building G on Croydon Drive #105, Surrey
Aloha Hawaiian Grill
The full menu here will include fast-casual Hawaiian plates in addition to dishes like Spam musubi, poké bowls, and an Aloha Burger with beef patties and grilled pineapple.
Address: Unit #110-3900 Bayview Street, Richmond
Marilena Cafe and Raw Bar
Marilena is located at 1525 Douglas Street. It’s housed in a new LEED Platinum building created by Jawl Properties. The contemporary interior boasts an open-concept kitchen.
Address: 1525 Douglas Street, Victoria
Phone: 778-405-5200
Patisserie Yudi
Patisserie Yudi, located at 1195-8580 Alexandra Road, opened its doors earlier this season, offering a selection of gorgeous pastries and other sweet desserts. The owner, Colin, was trained in French Pastries at Tokyo’s Belle Epoque Seika, a background that comes through in the unique offerings here.
Address: 1195-8580 Alexandra Road, Richmond
Akbar Joojeh
This restaurant serves a selection of mains like chicken with plum stew, lamb shoulder with dill rice, and tender kebabs. You can also expect side dishes like saffron spinach yogurt, marinated olives, and beetroot yogurt, in addition to family platters with a combination of several dishes.
Address: 1604 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
Purbread — YVR Airport
The new, permanent storefront from the brand is now conveniently located near the International Food Court on Departures Level 3, pre-security. This new outpost is Purebread’s seventh in the Lower Mainland. The opening also marks YVR’s 14th commercial opening in the past 18 months.
Please! Tasting House
Patrons can come into the 67-seat main lounge and enjoy Please!’s signature small-batch cocktails on tap, infused botanic spirits, and an onsite retail store too.
Address: 222 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Breakfast Table – Steveston
The 120-12480 No. 1 Road space officially opened its doors this past Sunday, June 11. This popular breakfast and brunch spot offers menu items such as chicken karaage hash, a Hangover platter (with eggs, sausage, bacon, and a mini waffle), a selection of benedicts, and plenty more.
Address: 120-12480 No. 1 Road, Richmond
Maruhachi Ra-men — Surrey
Formerly known as Marutama, the newly branded Maruhachi Ra-men operates locations in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, and Coquitlam. Now, the concept, which is known for its Tori-Paitan (creamy chicken broth), has opened in Surrey.
Address: Unit 2 9082 152nd Street, Surrey
Beest
Beest is a new restaurant specializing in mazemen, a variety of brothless ramen. The team tells Dished patrons can expect a modern and stylish space to enjoy this Japanese delicacy, which is typically served with flavoured oils and sauces.
Address: 770 Bute Street, Vancouver
WhataFood Vancouver
This eatery offers 13 different pastel flavours, and customers can even customize theirs upon ordering. Other items to expect here include “Whatabites” in assorted varieties like chicken, cheese, calabrese and cheese, and cod popper.
Address: 835 Denman Street, Vancouver
Mnimes Restaurant by Chef Manos
Mnimes offers a range of dishes, including its signature dips served alongside pita. We highly recommend the Tirokafteri (a spicy feta dip), the Taramosalata (made with fish roe and lemon juice), and the Melitzanosalata (a rustic, hearty dip made with smoked eggplant).
Address: 6459 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Azzuri Italian Pasticceria
Officially opened on May 20, this charming Italian spot joins numerous other new food businesses in the area, including the new location of Elevated Pizza Co., Fortitude Wine Bar, and Zilla’s Donuts.
Address: #101 45922 Thunderbird Lane, Chilliwack
Aji Dog
Specializing in loaded hot dogs with Japanese-inspired flavours and toppings, Aji Dog offers a range of options, including the Kakuni Dog (with roasted pork, green onion, cucumber, and more) and the Beef Yakisoba Dog.
Address: 4700 Kingsway (Metropolis at Metrotown E15), Burnaby
Pane e Formaggio – Downtown Vancouver
Pane e Formaggio opened a location on Beatty Street last fall, and now the brand has opened an additional downtown Vancouver spot, this time right on Howe Street.
Address: 840 Howe Street, Vancouver
With files from Daryn Wright