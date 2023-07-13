FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Hi Five Chicken: Fried chicken chain opens new Coquitlam location

Jul 13 2023
Hi Five Chicken: Fried chicken chain opens new Coquitlam location
In early 2022, Hi Five Chicken announced it had major plans for expansion across BC, and now it looks like the brand has held true to that promise.

Last year, it opened a new Richmond outpost on No. 5 Road, and now Hi Five Chicken has just opened a brand new spot in Coquitlam.

Located at 565 Clarke Road, this new address marks the ninth location for Hi Five – the eighth location, at 792 West Broadway in Vancouver, opened its doors for the first time just last week.

The locally founded franchise is known for its classic fried chicken offerings, which can be made spicy, as well as roast chicken legs, thighs, and breasts. Hi Five also offers fried chicken sandwiches, a chicken and waffle sandwich, and sides like onion rings, fried pickles, and poutine, to name a few.

Hi Five now operates nine locations throughout Burnaby, Vancouver, Maple Ridge, Richmond, and Coquitlam.

The franchise’s website also notes that two additional locations are currently in the works, in Victoria and Surrey.

Hi Five Chicken – Coquitlam

Address: 565 Clarke Road, Coquitlam

Instagram

