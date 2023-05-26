Pane e Formaggio opens new downtown Vancouver location
A Vancouver Italian pastry shop has been quickly expanding across the city over the last year.
Pane e Formaggio opened a location on Beatty Street last fall, and now the brand has opened an additional downtown Vancouver spot, this time right on Howe Street.
Known for its signature pastries, including chocolate croissants, scones, and danishes, as well as loaves of bread, baguettes, and coffee, Pane e Formaggio currently operates four other locations around the city.
Its 840 Howe Street spot, located just off Robson Square, officially grand opens today, May 26.
Pane e Formaggio also carries a select few Italian grocery items, such as pastas, balsamic vinegars, jams, and jars of olives.
Pane e Formaggio – Downtown Vancouver
Address: 840 Howe Street, Vancouver