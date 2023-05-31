Heads up, Vancouver — you’re about to get a new spot to grab Brazilian street eats in the West End: WhataFood.

The concept was founded back in 2017 when it opened its first location in New West at 255 800-Carnarvon Street.

Now, the brand tells Dished it’s excited to expand and launch its first-ever Vancouver spot very soon.

WhataFood Vancouver will offer grab-and-go items like its traditional signature pastel (fried pastries typically filled with various savoury or sweet fillings).

The eatery will offer 13 different pastel flavours and customers can even customize theirs upon ordering.

Other items to expect here include “Whatabites” in assorted varieties like chicken, cheese, calabrese and cheese, and cod popper.

There are also acai bowls, smoothies, cheese waffles, and traditional sweet Brazilian pastries planned for this location.

The space itself will offer seats for 16, so you can always stick around to enjoy your eats if you’re keen.

Set to open at 835 Denman Street, WhataFood Vancouver has taken over the former location of chicken spot, Chimec.

Dished is told this location is slated to open on June 2. Be sure to mark your calendar and check it out.

WhataFood Vancouver

Address: 835 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram