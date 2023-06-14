Purebread opens permanent storefront at YVR Airport

The folks at Purebread have been seriously busy lately. In addition to announcing their acquisition by Coho Collective Kitchens, the popular local bakery concept just opened a new location at YVR Airport.

That’s right, the new, permanent storefront from the brand is now conveniently located near the International Food Court on Departures Level 3, pre-security.

This new outpost is Purebread’s seventh in the Lower Mainland. The opening also marks YVR’s 14th commercial opening in the past 18 months.

“Our mission from day one remains the same – to bake delicious treats that bring a smile to people’s faces,” said Mark Lamming, co-founder and owner of Purebread.

“From sharing baked goods at a small stand at the Whistler Christmas Market to now serving the millions of passengers who travel through Canada’s second busiest airport, this new storefront is an incredible opportunity for our local bakery. We look forward to continuing to create smiles through our sophisticated yet homemade treats at YVR and our six other locations, from Whistler to Vancouver.”

Purebread joins a fantastic list of newer food and beverage options that operate in the airport, including Salmon n’ Bannock on the Fly, The Dirty Apron, Pacific Farms Market and Japadog.

Travellers can look forward to enjoying Purebread’s signature array of breads, cookies, scones, coffee, and more.