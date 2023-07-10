852 Kitchen: Take-away dim sum spot opens new Richmond location
A brand-new spot for takeaway frozen dim sum has just opened its doors in Richmond.
852 Kitchen is the second outpost of the Vancouver-based store, which operates at 4963 Joyce Street.
The Richmond location, which grand opened on July 1, is located at 101 10151 No. 3 Road in the same mall as Hong Kong Flavour and Coco Fresh Tea and Juice.
Here you’ll find dim sum essentials for take-home cooking, including pineapple buns, steamed pork buns, and a range of dumplings.
852 Kitchen is open daily from 10 am to 6:30 pm.
852 Kitchen
Address: Unit 101 10151 No. 3 Road, Richmond