A brand-new spot for takeaway frozen dim sum has just opened its doors in Richmond.

852 Kitchen is the second outpost of the Vancouver-based store, which operates at 4963 Joyce Street.

The Richmond location, which grand opened on July 1, is located at 101 10151 No. 3 Road in the same mall as Hong Kong Flavour and Coco Fresh Tea and Juice.

Here you’ll find dim sum essentials for take-home cooking, including pineapple buns, steamed pork buns, and a range of dumplings.

852 Kitchen is open daily from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

852 Kitchen

Address: Unit 101 10151 No. 3 Road, Richmond

