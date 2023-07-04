It was on our list of Vancouver’s hottest summer restaurant openings, and finally, we can share that The Halal Guys’ launch is coming up soon – very soon.

This famous destination is known for its authentic American Halal food with menu items like platters and sandwiches stuffed with chicken, gyro, and falafel, served with that signature white sauce.

The food-cart-turned-fast-food chain originated in New York City in the ’90s and has since amassed a cult-like following.

Vancouverites have been chomping at the bit since the brand announced it would be opening its first outpost in the city back in November 2022, and now, the brand has finally shared an official grand opening date.

Earlier this month, we shared a sneak preview of the snazzy 570 Robson Street location, while we tried a couple of its most iconic menu items – one regular platter and one sandwich.

Halal Guys has shared that the Vancouver location will grand open on July 15 and 16, with a ton of giveaways to celebrate.

The first guest in line to purchase an entree on Saturday, July 15 will get a free Halal Guys item a month, but even if you’re not the first in line, there are tons of other ways to win big.

The Halal Guys operates nearly 100 locations worldwide, with two in Toronto and one in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The Halal Guys Vancouver

Address: 570 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-883-4106

Instagram