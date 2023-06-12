Breakfast Table officially opens new Steveston Village location
A much-loved local Vancouver breakfast joint has officially opened its second location.
Breakfast Table, which operates a Vancouver location in the South Granville neighbourhood at 3014 Granville Street, shared the news back in May that it would be opening a second location, this time in Richmond’s Steveston Village.
The 120-12480 No. 1 Road space officially opened its doors this past Sunday, June 11.
This popular breakfast and brunch spot offers menu items such as chicken karaage hash, a Hangover platter (with eggs, sausage, bacon, and a mini waffle), a selection of benedicts, and plenty more.
Vancouver’s Breakfast Table was originally located on West Broadway before it was forced to move due to this location being redeveloped into the new SkyTrain station at Broadway and Granville. It moved to its South Granville location in early 2020.
Breakfast Table’s Steveston location will operate on weekends from 8 am to 3 pm and on weekdays from 8 am until 2 pm.
Breakfast Table – Steveston
Address: 120-12480 No. 1 Road, Richmond