Vancouver’s River District, located in the south end of the city, has been seriously growing its dining scene as of late.

With the addition of Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba, Lucky Taco, Bufala, and the recent opening of Local Public Eatery, this growing area has become quite the destination when it comes to top-notch food and drink options.

Another new and noteworthy restaurant that has just quietly opened up here is called District Noodle House, a Vietnamese spot run by two best friends.

The restaurant, located at 3468 Sawmill Crescent, tells Dished that its opening has been three years in the making, as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic halted both the construction and the obtaining of necessary permits.

Owners Donna Le and her best friend put a lot of “a lot of sweat and tears” into the opening of the restaurant, we’re told, and “almost three years later they were able to finally open.”

While the restaurant’s website is still under construction and a full menu isn’t currently available online, guests can expect authentic dishes ranging from pho to bahn mi to garlic fish sauce wings. For now, you can sneak a peek at District’s menu on a story highlight on its Instagram page.

District Noodle House is currently softly opened, with plans to hold a grand opening on Friday, July 7.

You’ll find this spot open daily from 10:30 am to 8 pm and on Sundays from 11 am.

District Noodle House

Address: 3468 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver

Instagram