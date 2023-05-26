Look out, Japadog, there’s a new place serving up Japanese-inspired hot dogs in town.

Aji Dog is a new vendor that quietly opened inside Metropolis at Metrotown around a month ago.

Specializing in loaded hot dogs with Japanese-inspired flavours and toppings, Aji Dog offers a range of options, including the Kakuni Dog (with roasted pork, green onion, cucumber, and more) and the Beef Yakisoba Dog.

The creative offerings here are next level, with other menu highlights including the California Dog (inspired by the sushi, of course), a Negi Tuna Dog, and a Tonkatsu Dog (featuring deep fried pork cutlet, cabbage salad, hot dog slices, mango sauce, and mayo).

Aji Dog also has a selection of snacks on offer, like tori no karaage, veggie tempura, and fries.

Its offerings are all very affordable, too, with dog prices ranging from as low as $5.99 up to $7.99. Aji Dog does have a website, but its lack of social media presence means it has mostly stayed off the radar thus far.

You’ll find Aji Dog on the ground floor at Metropolis, at kiosk E15.

Address: 4700 Kingsway (Metropolis at Metrotown E15), Burnaby