Jojo Chicken Shack opening second location in Surrey this weekend

Jun 15 2023, 7:46 pm
A new spot for fried chicken is ready to open its doors to the public this weekend.

Jojo’s Chicken Shack, which has its first location at 382 175a Street #104B in Surrey, is set to open its second location in Surrey.

The new spot will be at Building G on Croydon Drive #105 and will officially open on Saturday, June 17 at 10 am.

Jojo’s offers a selection of crispy fried chicken, including chicken strips, wings, and chicken sandwiches, as well as chicken and waffles and a selection of other breakfast bites.

You’ll find this spot open daily from 10 am to 8 pm.

Jojo’s Chicken Shack

Address: Building G on Croydon Drive #105, Surrey

Instagram

