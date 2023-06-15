A new spot for fried chicken is ready to open its doors to the public this weekend.

Jojo’s Chicken Shack, which has its first location at 382 175a Street #104B in Surrey, is set to open its second location in Surrey.

The new spot will be at Building G on Croydon Drive #105 and will officially open on Saturday, June 17 at 10 am.

Jojo’s offers a selection of crispy fried chicken, including chicken strips, wings, and chicken sandwiches, as well as chicken and waffles and a selection of other breakfast bites.

You’ll find this spot open daily from 10 am to 8 pm.

Address: Building G on Croydon Drive #105, Surrey

